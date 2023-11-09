The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Why healthy fats are essential to your diet and where to find them

Omega-3s are most commonly found in fish, though you also get them from dark leafy greens, flax seeds, hemp seeds and walnuts.

By  Clare Mulroy | USA Today
   
Dark leafy greens such as kale are rich in omega-3 nutrients.

stock.adobe.com

Fat has had quite the parley in dietary discussion spaces — the low-fat movement starting in the 1980s told us we should eliminate fat, while high-fat diets like keto tell us the opposite. 

Fat is engrained in American diets, in the oil we use, the fish we cook, the fruits and vegetables we eat (think avocado). It’s an essential part of a healthy diet, crucial for energy, cell function, hormone production and nutrient absorption.

Not all fats are created equal, though. The healthiest fat is one we need but often don’t get enough of — omega-3s.

Omega 3s are polyunsaturated fats that are essential nutrients, meaning our bodies don’t make them on their own.

According to a study based on the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, 68% of adults and over 95% of children consume less than the recommended amount.

Omega-3s are most commonly found in fish, though you also can get them from dark leafy greens, walnuts, flax seeds and hemp seeds.

Omega-6s, another type of polyunsaturated fat, also are essential, but registered dietitian Chris Mohr says we don’t have trouble getting those into our diet because they’re found in many cooking oils, nut butters and eggs. 

Fish, such as salmon, is the most common source of omega-3s.

stock.adobe.com

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, fat should make up between 20% and 35% of our daily caloric intake, with less than 10% of that coming from saturated fats. The guidelines also say to avoid trans fats, which are known to increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

There are four major types of fats:

  • Trans fat: Usually found in the form of partially hydrogenated oil and known to increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes
  • Saturated fat: Most commonly found in solid forms like meat, butter and coconut oil.
  • Monounsaturated fat: A heart-healthier option compared that increases “good” cholesterol levels
  • Polyunsaturated fat: Contains beneficial omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids support heart health and might help lower the risk of cancer, cognitive disease and eye disease. According to Mohr, a lack of omega-3s can result in dry skin and brittle hair. Studies also have shown a connection to mood. Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties that might alleviate depression.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends at least 8 ounces of seafood a week for adults consuming a 2,000-calories-a-day diet. Anyone pregnant or breastfeeding is advised to consume between 8 and 12 ounces of low-mercury fish a week for developmental benefits for the baby. One serving is about 4 ounces of fish.

Fish is the most common source of omega-3s. Salmon and tuna are tried-and-true favorites, but Mohr recommends also trying herring, sardines and anchovies. You can get some from leafy vegetables, vegetable oils, nuts, flax seeds and flaxseed oil. 

For people who don’t consume much fish, Mohr recommends looking into omega-3 supplements that are at least 500 milligrams. For non-fish eaters, check out an algae oil supplement, which is where even the fish get their omega-3 content.

Much of the public’s knowledge about saturated fat is that it increases low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“bad” cholesterol) and the likelihood of heart disease. But some recent studies challenge current guidelines and suggest there is less of a link between saturated fat and increased risk of cardiovascular disease than previously thought. 

Often, when people are told to reduce saturated fat in their diets, they instead increase their intake of refined carbohydrates like added sugars, Mohr says. This might lower LDL, Mohr says, but also will lower high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“good” cholesterol) and raise triglycerides.

It might be healthier to replace saturated fat with unsaturated fat in the diet rather than focusing on reducing saturated fat. 

Mohr suggest focusing most of your fat intake on monounsaturated and polyunsaturated and replacing saturated fat intake with unsaturated fats when you can. 

