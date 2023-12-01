City tows 263 cars on first day of winter parking ban

A whopping 263 vehicles were towed on Chicago’s first day of its winter overnight parking ban.

That’s more drivers towed on the first day of the winter parking ban in each of the past three years. Last year, 242 cars were towed, while 186 were towed in 2021 and 232 were hauled away in 2020, according to the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation.

The yearly ban, in effect between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. from Dec. 1 to April 1, is enforced regardless of whether there is snow.

Violators are charged with a minimum $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket and a $25 per day storage fee. Towed vehicles are taken to either 10301 S. Doty Ave. or 701 N. Sacramento Ave.

The ban covers 107 miles of streets across the city, including parts of Madison, Division, Central, Archer, Kedzie, King, Cottage Grove, 79th and 103rd streets.

About 65 cars are towed each day throughout the winter ban, but “those first few nights … that’s when it’s our highest,” according to Streets and Sanitation Cmsr. Cole Stallard.

The annual parking ban was implemented after major snowstorms in 1967 and 1979 that caused substantial traffic congestion.

“The city’s winter overnight parking ban helps ensure public safety each winter by allowing emergency vehicles and public transportation to move freely and reducing hazardous conditions for motorists, pedestrians and other travelers,” Stallard said in a statement.

The department also said consistency is a driving force in why the ban is enforced regardless of snow.

“We ask residents and visitors to please follow the posted parking restriction signs so critical routes can be fully salted and plowed during winter weather events,” Stallard said.

To spread the word leading up to Friday, the department dropped information flyers on cars parked in designated parking ban areas and circulated the message across social media.

To check if your car was towed, visit chicagoshovels.org or call 311.

Here is a map of streets affected by the ban.

