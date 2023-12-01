The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 1, 2023
Transportation News Chicago

City tows 263 cars on first day of winter parking ban

The yearly ban, in effect between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. from Dec. 1 to April 1, is enforced regardless of snow.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE City tows 263 cars on first day of winter parking ban
Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban went into effect Friday at 3 a.m.

A total of 263 vehicles were towed early Friday as the city’s winter parking ban took effect, the Department of Streets and Sanitation said.

Sun-Times file

A whopping 263 vehicles were towed on Chicago’s first day of its winter overnight parking ban.

That’s more drivers towed on the first day of the winter parking ban in each of the past three years. Last year, 242 cars were towed, while 186 were towed in 2021 and 232 were hauled away in 2020, according to the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation.

The yearly ban, in effect between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. from Dec. 1 to April 1, is enforced regardless of whether there is snow.

Violators are charged with a minimum $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket and a $25 per day storage fee. Towed vehicles are taken to either 10301 S. Doty Ave. or 701 N. Sacramento Ave.

The ban covers 107 miles of streets across the city, including parts of Madison, Division, Central, Archer, Kedzie, King, Cottage Grove, 79th and 103rd streets.

About 65 cars are towed each day throughout the winter ban, but “those first few nights … that’s when it’s our highest,” according to Streets and Sanitation Cmsr. Cole Stallard.

The annual parking ban was implemented after major snowstorms in 1967 and 1979 that caused substantial traffic congestion.

“The city’s winter overnight parking ban helps ensure public safety each winter by allowing emergency vehicles and public transportation to move freely and reducing hazardous conditions for motorists, pedestrians and other travelers,” Stallard said in a statement.

The department also said consistency is a driving force in why the ban is enforced regardless of snow.

“We ask residents and visitors to please follow the posted parking restriction signs so critical routes can be fully salted and plowed during winter weather events,” Stallard said.

To spread the word leading up to Friday, the department dropped information flyers on cars parked in designated parking ban areas and circulated the message across social media.

To check if your car was towed, visit chicagoshovels.org or call 311.

Here is a map of streets affected by the ban.

Next Up In News
Two months in prison for retired Chicago firefighter who helped with ‘Tunnel’ siege at U.S. Capitol
Picture Chicago: This week’s 17 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
Jussie Smollett’s 2021 conviction, sentence upheld on appeal
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist in Highland Park
Charges pending after baby shot at South Side McDonald’s: CPD
Body pulled from Chicago River in the Loop
The Latest
Prosecutors say this image depicts retired Chicago firefighter Joseph Pavlik on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
Two months in prison for retired Chicago firefighter who helped with ‘Tunnel’ siege at U.S. Capitol
Joseph Pavlik spent 33 years as a firefighter before retiring in 2013, prosecutors said. He went to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with a tactical vest, helmet, goggles, a gas mask and a can of chemical spray.
By Jon Seidel
 
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé releases a concert film this week titled “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé .” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) ORG XMIT: NYET216
Well
Beyoncé was a ‘serial people pleaser’ — does that describe you, too?
Let Beyoncé giving up people pleasing be your guide post. Deferring to others’ wants and needs so much that we lose ourselves in the process is a dangerous game, experts say.
By David Oliver | USA Today
 
KW_CST_111823_4006.jpg
High School Basketball
Previewing the Chicago Elite Classic’s girls basketball matchups
The annual Chicago Elite Classic is back for its 12th year. The event is one of the premier events of the high school basketball season. Starting last season, the CEC devoted an entire day to girl’s basketball and showcased the immense talent around the area.
By Kyle Williams
 
A Chicago building at 1130 S. Wabash Avenue.
Columnists
South Loop had a hybrid car dealership — a century ago. Now it’s headed toward demolition.
But a building that beckoned towards the future, housing the former Woods Motor Vehicle Co., shouldn’t be consigned to the past, architecture critic Lee Bey writes.
By Lee Bey
 
A photo of Matt Eberflus reacting to a play in a game.
Bears
Answering the Bears’ biggest questions on the bye week, with 5 games left
A look at what’s at stake for Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields, Ryan Poles and more over rest of the season.
By Jason Lieser
 