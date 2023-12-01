The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 1, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Fenwick wins the Battle of Oak Park, takes down the Huskies at the Chicago Elite Classic

Ty Macariola scored a game-high 26 points as the Friars beat local rival Oak Park 56-47 in the Chicago Elite Classic at Credit Union 1 Arena.

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE Fenwick wins the Battle of Oak Park, takes down the Huskies at the Chicago Elite Classic
Fenwick’s Ty Macariola (21) reacts against Oak Park during the Chicago Elite Classic at UIC.

Fenwick’s Ty Macariola (21) reacts against Oak Park during the Chicago Elite Classic at UIC.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Fenwick’s Ty Macariola plays with no fear and loads of passion.

The 6-1 junior’s game is to drive to the basket over and over. The results are almost always good: a basket or a trip to the free-throw line, where he’s pretty much automatic.

So it was on Friday, when Macariola scored a game-high 26 points as the Friars beat local rival Oak Park 56-47 in the Chicago Elite Classic at Credit Union 1 Arena.

The matchup is one of the fixtures of the annual event, bringing out huge student sections for both schools: Oak Park’s a sea of orange and Fenwick’s almost all wearing ugly Christmas sweaters and Santa hats.

Macariola has been coming to the CEC for years, so to be the star of the latest installment of the rivalry was surreal.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment all my life,” he said.

One of his greatest basketball memories was from a night when he was sitting in the Fenwick student section with his cousin and Bryce Hopkins hit a game-winner for the Friars.

“I remember falling like, three rows,” Macariola said. “It was huge.”

Ditto for his performance on Friday. Macariola hit 6-for-10 from the floor and made all 13 of his free throws as Fenwick (4-2) led almost all the way.

He credits his relentless style to the influence of his father. “He’s one of the hardest-working people I know,” Macariola said. “And he’s always telling me to give 100%.”

“Ty is a true warrior, a true winner,” Fenwick coach David Fergerson said. “He leaves nothing in the tank. He plays that hard and he’s in the moment.”

The Friars also had big games from 5-6 junior guard Deonte Meeks and 6-5 junior forward Nathaniel Marshall, a Power Five football prospect.

Meeks had a key steal and, after being fouled, hit two free throws to push Fenwick’s lead to 52-41 with 1:17 left. He finished with 11 points, while Marshall made all six of his free throws, scored nine points, grabbed seven rebounds and added three assists, a steal and a block.

“I always tell him, ‘You’re the little engine that could,’” Fergerson said of Meeks. “I mean, ‘You’re the smallest dude on the court but you’ve got to make the most noise.”

Marshall, meanwhile is one of the biggest dudes on the court.

“Nate, he’s a professional athlete playing high-school sports right now,” Fergerson said. “Not every team has that.”

Fenwick fans cheer during the game against Oak Park at the Chicago Elite Classic.

Fenwick fans cheer during the game against Oak Park at the Chicago Elite Classic.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The win was a big bounceback for the Friars, who lost 55-25 to No. 5 Mount Carmel on Tuesday.

“It was a humiliating loss,” Macariola said. “We all knew that we were better than that, and we came out super sluggish. Coach, in practice the last few days, kept reminding us of that loss and that we had to bring the energy for this huge rivalry game.”

Oak Park (3-2) had 12 points each from Max Johnson and Alex Vincent. Alex Gossett had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

“I thought we would come back like we did last year,” Huskies junior Justin Bowen Jr. said. “But I started cramping up, my body started shutting down on me. That’s my fault, I blame that on myself.”

Still, it’s been an encouraging start for the Huskies.

“Our chemistry, the way we play and everything feels way better than last year,” Bowen said. “We want to show the state that we’re here and we can really compete with everybody else.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Brendan Savage, whose mom sued to get him back on the basketball team, plays for Hinsdale South
Friday’s high school basketball scores
Previewing the Chicago Elite Classic’s girls basketball matchups
Chicago Sun-Times 2023 All-Area high school football team
Emerging big man Anton Strelnikov leads Lake Zurich past Waukegan
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
The Latest
Protesters holding signs stand Monday outside a construction site where the city of Chicago plans to set up a winterized base camp to house up to 1,500 migrants.
Environment
Brighton Park migrant tent site had mercury, arsenic, other contaminants — but city deems it ‘safe for temporary residential use’
City officials say the most problematic metals and chemicals have been removed. State environmental officials will have to sign off before the project is finalized.
By Brett Chase
 
Cots for migrants are set up in the Chicago City Life Center Wednesday. The community center and church welcomed about 40 migrants who were previously living at police stations and airports.
Immigration
Amid city delays, state pitching in additional $2M to feed migrants
Another $2 million will be matched by the Chicago Food Depository, which has already been providing meals to migrants since June, in partnership with 15 minority-owned restaurants in Chicago.
By Tina Sfondeles and Michael Loria
 
carrol_shooting_03092018_1.jpg
Crime
Elk Grove police fatally shoot man they say was wielding knife
Elk Grove police officers responded to reports of a man with a knife in the 200 block of Fern Drive, and once at the scene, a man exited a house with a knife, police said. He then confronted police in a nearby yard, and during the exchange, police shot him.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) speaks during a Chicago City Council meeting last year.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
The one that got away? Burke comes up empty after yearslong pursuit of the ‘tuna,’ jurors hear
Burke tried, but failed, to leverage his political clout to strong-arm business for his tax appeals firm out of the New York business that redeveloped the Old Post Office.
By Jon Seidel
 
Once cooked, the farro in this recipe is tossed with toasted almonds, lemon, mint and parsley, resulting in a bright, nutty, herbaceous side dish.
Recipes
This bright, earthy farro pilaf is easy to make from scratch
The principle behind a pilaf is to saute grains and then steam them in a flavorful broth, embellished with aromatics such as garlic, onion and dried spices.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 