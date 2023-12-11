I write in response to the recent editorial about city scofflaws and debtors who need to pay up (“City scofflaws and debtors, it’s time to pony up,” Dec. 7). The editorial points out the city need not pursue minuscule ancient parking ticket debt from those who can least afford it. Yeah, that would be a waste of resources.

But for those with multiple more recent and ever-so-haunting compliance violations (such violations now include red-light and speed-camera violations, in addition to parking violations), right now, before the end of this month, might be a good time to look into paying those off.

Yes, it is the holiday season, and no one wants to give the city a Christmas gift instead of spending that money on the important people in our lives. But the city has a pilot program, geared toward those with lower incomes, that takes some of the sting out of paying off those violations. It ends this month.

I’m talking, of course, about Chicago’s Clear Path Relief Pilot program, which ends Dec. 31. It isn’t a free ride by any means, but for scofflaws with significant “compliance violation” debt racked up over the years, it helps avoid the boot and eliminate the debt.

One final note: Parking meter tickets are ineligible for the program.

Ari Weiner, Downtown

Let arbitrator rule on cop discipline

I read the police union was handed a split decision (“Council committee OKs contract extension, rejects arbitrator’s ruling on cop discipline,” Dec. 7). Apparently, some City Council members need to go to the library to read “How Arbitration Works “ by Frank Elkouri or have a labor lawyer explain it to them.

It seems the ones who feel they don’t need to obey an arbitrator’s decision are going to find out the hard way. It even seems that Mayor Brandon Johnson, who was with the Chicago Teachers Union, has no clue. You shouldn’t jump to conclusions without knowing the facts. I can’t wait to see how all this shakes out.

Gerald Bernson, Tinley Park

Some migrants should be housed by Cupich

By trying to house migrants in Catholic school properties, Cardinal Blase Cupich, like many government officials, is showing more concern for those who have unlawfully crossed our border than for American citizens, many of whom are veterans who have been homeless for many years.

The cardinal has a large mansion where there is plenty of space for migrants. Since he is so concerned about them, he should lead by example and house them there. The residents of that neighborhood, however, would probably not want them there any more than residents of most other Chicago neighborhoods.

Larry E. Nazimek, Logan Square

Elected leaders must act now on crime

With respect to the startling reportage on crime — isn’t it time to get serious (“Chicago is seeing largest spike in robberies in over 20 years, analysis shows,” Dec. 7)? Isn’t it time for our lawmakers to drop such empty admonishments as “this is not acceptable “ and “thoughts and prayers?”

It’s time to stop making excuses and doing nothing in the face of a real epidemic of lawlessness. This kind of gun-slinging recklessness, this mortally dangerous selfishness needs to be met head-on with serious and far-reaching new laws. There needs to be serious jail time that punishes this very dangerous behavior threatening our entire metro area.

This can be done without arousing the cynical gun rights crowd because it would focus on the illegal use of handguns. The NRA mob doesn’t need to worry about what action our leaders should be taking in these horribly violent times.

Government leaders, do your jobs. Protect your people. Start today.

Dennis Allen, Wilmette

More bipartisanship, please

These are the basic positions of Republicans and Democrats:

Republican platforms advocate in favor of laissez-faire economics, limited government, free markets and free trade, tax cuts, reduced government spending, privatization and the reduction of government-run welfare programs in favor of private-sector nonprofits and personal responsibility.

Democratic platforms seek to promote social programs, labor unions, consumer protection, workplace safety regulation, equal opportunity, disability rights, racial equity, regulations against environmental pollution and criminal justice reform.

I don’t believe either platform is practical in the world today. Each platform needs the other to give birth to reasonable and responsible programs.

We need a strong non-religious bipartisan party system.

Warren Rodgers Jr., Orland Park

The danger of Donald Trump

Donald Trump should not be allowed to run for president. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment should bar him from any office in government. It doesn’t matter whether he wins or loses.

Being on the ballot is all he needs to attempt another coup with the help of his minions in Congress and the violent extremist groups that believe his lies. If he loses, he will no doubt claim it was stolen again.

Michael Shepherd, Bellwood