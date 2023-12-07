The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Immigration News Chicago

Migrant shelter at closed St. Bartholomew school expected to open next year

The school, at 4941 W. Patterson Ave., closed earlier this year and is expected to be able to house up to 350 people.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Migrant shelter at closed St. Bartholomew school expected to open next year
The now-closed St. Bartholomew School, at 4941 W. Patterson Ave., will soon serve as a migrant shelter, hosting up to 350 people in the Portage Park community, city and archdiocese officials announced in early December.

The now-closed St. Bartholomew School, at 4941 W. Patterson Ave., will soon serve as a migrant shelter, hosting up to 350 people in the Portage Park community, city and archdiocese officials announced in early December.

Violet Miller/Sun-Times

The former St. Bartholomew School could be the first of many empty Chicago Archdiocese properties to be converted into new arrival shelters in the coming weeks, according to city and church officials.

The school at 4941 W. Patterson Ave. in the Portage Park community closed earlier this year.

In a letter to constituents last week, Ald. Ruth Cruz (30th) said an informational session for the community to learn more specific details would be scheduled in the “upcoming weeks.”

A projected move-in date wasn’t given by the city or the archdiocese, though the alderperson’s letter said the building could host migrants as early as mid-January.

The shelter is slated to have 24/7 security, in addition to entry and re-entry screenings, “frequent” building checkups and an 11 p.m. curfew, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the city. The site also won’t permit visitors, walk-ins or alcohol, and violators of these rules could be discharged from the shelter.

In a statement released last week, the city said the shelter will also have on-site case managers to help new arrivals connect with resources.

The city of Chicago currently hosts more than 13,500 asylum-seekers between 26 active shelters, with about 580 of them awaiting shelter in Chicago Police Department stations and at O’Hare and Midway airports, according to the city’s latest figures. 

With construction halted on a Brighton Park tent site — which had been expected to house 2,000 asylum-seekers — because of “environmental concerns,” the city is now looking for alternatives for housing as temperatures drop.

Related

Questions about the role of religious institutions in assisting new arrivals have been raised since buses began arriving in the city last year, and is becoming clearer as the city works with the archdiocese to set up temporary lease agreements at empty church and school buildings.

The convent’s pastor, Rev. Mike O’Connell, said St. Bartholomew’s was the first of these.

“I fully support this endeavor to save lives and to ease suffering of the refugee families who are facing the harshness of a Chicago winter,” O’Connell wrote in a message to parishioners. “In faith, hope, and charity, I ask you to also support this response to the emergency we face.”

Loyda Paredes, a 40-year Chicago resident who lives down the street from the future shelter, said she worried there would be a lack of support for migrants because she had heard complaints from neighbors, but she was hopeful they’d find home in the Northwest Side community.

“We should try to accommodate people as best we can,” Paredes said. “Portage Park is a great neighborhood, it’s quiet, it’s beautiful, it’s well-maintained — why shouldn’t they be here?”

She also said she hoped the archdiocese would lease the buildings to the city for a reasonable price.

“This should not be a profit-making opportunity,” Paredes said.

Angelica Burns, who has lived down the block from the school for a few years, said in addition to her concerns about safety, she was worried about littering in the neighborhood because she had heard it had become an issue near other city shelters.

Other than that, she said she was glad the church was stepping up to help people.

“It’s a delicate situation,” said Burns, a former West Rogers Park resident. “There’s so many people, and too many people together in one place — that’s when it creates a little bit of a problem. But hopefully things will go smoothly.”

Next Up In Immigration
Vacant Catholic schools, even churches, could be used to house migrants
Gov. Pritzker took the right step by ending city’s Brighton Park migrant tent plan
Pritzker tells Chicago to fold its tents — governor rejects toxic migrant shelter site in Brighton Park
Estado de Illinois y depositorio se comprometen a alimentar a migrantes hasta fin de año
Pritzker detiene construcción de campamento para migrantes en Chicago luego de que agencia ambiental determina que no es seguro
‘Their resilience is unbelievable’
The Latest
A man was found shot and wounded early Thursday near the intersection of North Clinton Street and West Washington Boulevard in the West Loop. He later died. Ald. Bill Conway says the shooting was the result of a “drug deal gone bad.”
Crime
Man fatally shot near West Loop homeless encampment
Ald Bill Conway and nearby residents had petitioned the mayor’s office to address the encampment, citing open use of drugs and drug dealing.
By Mary Norkol and Isabel Funk
 
A family of four was found shot to death in their Romeoville home in mid-September. Days later, a man sought in the slayings and his fiancee crashed their car during a traffic stop in Oklahoma. The man was found shot to death and the woman had gunshot wounds.
Crime
Suspect had relationship with mother killed in Romeoville family slayings, police say
Police say Nathaniel Huey Jr. was a ‘credible suspect’ in the September shooting deaths of a family of four. Huey allegedly had a relationship with the slain woman.
By Kade Heather
 
An inbound lane is closed on the I-90 Kennedy Expressway near Milwaukee Avenue, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.
Transportation
Kennedy Expressway lanes to fully reopen as first phase of three-year construction project wraps up
By 5 a.m. Tuesday, the inbound Kennedy and Edens Expressway, as well as lanes and ramps, will be fully reopened. Reversible express lanes will also resume normal operations.
By Phyllis Cha
 
An off-duty Chicago police officer was driving early Thursday near House of Blues on State Street when she struck and killed a pedestrian, according to a police report and sources.
Crime
Off-duty Chicago cop fatally strikes pedestrian near House of Blues in River North
The officer was driving an Infiniti SUV in the 300 block of North State Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. She told officers she dropped her phone and took her eyes off the road to grab it, according to a police report.
By Tom Schuba and Rosemary Sobol
 
The South Lot (lower left corner) outside Soldier Field is one of several sites under consideration as a location for a new Bears stadium.
Bears
Could Bears stay on lakefront? Soldier Field parking lot being researched for new stadium
The Bears’ decision to have a surveyor examine the south parking lot of Soldier Field, as a source confirmed Thursday, is the latest example of the team exploring options for a new stadium outside of Arlington Heights.
By Patrick Finley and Fran Spielman
 