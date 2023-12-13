The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Riot Fest 2024 dates, special holiday ticket pre-sale announced

A 3-day pass pre-sale starts at noon Dec. 14, while supplies last.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Fans cheer and dance as Parliament-Funkadelic performs onDay 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.

Fans cheer and dance as Parliament-Funkadelic performs on day one Riot Fest in Douglass Park in 2023.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Riot Fest has announced its 2024 dates.

The music festival will take place Sept. 20-22 at Douglass Park, with organizers noting the dates are one week later than 2023 to “alleviate traffic congestion within the Little Village and North Lawndale communities during the celebrations for Mexican Independence Day.”

A holiday ticket presale starts at noon Dec. 14 at tixr.com for three-day passes to the festival, while supplies last.

In addition, according to Wednesday’s announcement, ticket giveaways will be happening via the Riot Fest app hourly from noon-5 p.m. on Dec. 14; Riot Pop! will be giving away tickets at @DrinkRiotPop on X (formerly Twitter) as well, in both instances while supplies last.

As part of a community outreach initiative, festival organizers in partnership with 24th Ward Alderwoman Monique Scott’s office, will be distributing toys to students of Sumner Math and Science Community Academy (4320 W 5th Ave.) on Dec. 18 and Crown Community Academy of Fine Arts (2128 S. St. Louis Ave.) on Dec. 19.

A coat/warm outerwear drive in conjunction with the Douglass Park Advisory Council is currently underway.

The lineups and schedules for the three-day festival will be released at a later date.

For general info on the fest, visit riotfest.org.

