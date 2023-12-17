The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
NFL Sports

Eddy Pineiro’s field goal gives Panthers 9-7 win over Falcons

Bryce Young threw for 167 yards in his second NFL win and Chuba Hubbard ran for 87 yards for Carolina (2-12), which snapped a six-game losing streak.

By  Steve Reed | Associated Press
   
SHARE Eddy Pineiro’s field goal gives Panthers 9-7 win over Falcons
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is tackled by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is tackled by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss.

Rusty Jones/AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eddy Pineiro kicked a 23-yard field goal as time expired and the Carolina Panthers defeated Atlanta 9-7 in a steady downpour Sunday, dealing the Falcons playoff hopes a huge blow.

Atlanta (6-8) entered the game tied with New Orleans and Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South, but now find themselves needing help to get into the postseason after the Saints and Buccaneers both won to improve to 7-7.

Bryce Young threw for 167 yards in his second NFL win and Chuba Hubbard ran for 87 yards for Carolina (2-12), which snapped a six-game losing streak.

The Falcons led 7-6 and were driving for more points when Desmond Ridder threw into traffic and was intercepted at the Carolina 5 by safety Xavier Woods. Young, who had struggled all afternoon, led the Panthers on a 17-play, 90-yard drive that took all 7:35 off the clock.

On the final drive, interim coach Chris Tabor took a chance when the Panthers reached the Atlanta 2 by having Young take a knee on three straight plays before sending Pineiro on the field with :01 showing on the clock.

Ridder finished 12 of 22 for 152 yards with one touchdown and the one pick. Bijan Robinson also had a costly turnover for Atlanta in the second half.

Interest in the Panthers has long faded, and tickets were selling for $4 on internet resale websites before the game as bad weather moved in.

The Falcons broke a scoreless tie in the second quarter when Ridder connected with a wide-open Jonnu Smith for a 56-yard reception, setting up a 2-yard shovel pass to Cordarrelle Patterson.

Carolina had a chance to tie it late in the first half, but the drive ended in the red zone with Young taking his 50th sack of the season. The Panthers were forced to settle for Pineiro’s 34-yard field goal, marking the fifth straight game they’ve scored just three points in the first half.

Late in the third quarter Troy Hill stripped Robinson of the ball and Brian Burns recovered at the Falcons 24. But the normally sure-handed Adam Thielen dropped a would-be touchdown pass and the Panthers had to settle for Pineiro’s 25-yard field goal, cutting the lead to 7-6.

INJURIES

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson left the game early in the fourth quarter with a back injury after making a tackle on Drake London.

UP NEXT

Falcons: Host Colts on Sunday.

Panthers: Host Packers on Sunday.

Next Up In NFL
Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield throws for 381 yards, 4 TDs in 34-20 win over Packers
Bears offense smothered in 20-17 loss to Browns
Bears collapse again — this time in 20-17 loss to the Browns after leading by 10 in 4th
Bears LG Teven Jenkins carted to locker room with concussion vs. Browns, ruled out for game
Halftime: Bears, Browns knotted at 7 in ugly offensive matchup
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker active vs. Browns
The Latest
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after throwing a 52-yard touchdown pass against the Packers.
NFL
Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield throws for 381 yards, 4 TDs in 34-20 win over Packers
Green Bay (6-8) lost its second straight to deal its playoff hopes a major blow. Jordan Love was 29 of 39 for 284 yards with touchdown passes to Tucker Kraft and Jayden Reed.
By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
 
Bears quarterback Justin FIelds drives for a first down in the fourth quarter Sunday. He was short.
Bears
Bears offense smothered in 20-17 loss to Browns
Bears receiver Darnell Mooney had both his hands on a Hail Mary heave that was tipped down toward him as he fell to the ground Sunday. The ball squirted out of his hands and into the air, where it was intercepted after the clock expired.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus calling a play during a game.
Bears
Bears collapse again — this time in 20-17 loss to the Browns after leading by 10 in 4th
Justin Fields’ heave into the end zone as time ran out was in Darnell Mooney’s hands for a moment, but popped out and was intercepted.
By Jason Lieser
 
Curie’s Carlos Harris (2) drives toward the basket against Downers Grove North.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 17, 2023
West Aurora joins, Bolingbrook and Lincoln Park rise and the top five remains the same.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr., right, drives to the basket as Colgate’s Ryan Moffatt defends.
College Sports
No. 16 Illinois never trails in 74-57 win over Colgate
Terrence Shannon Jr. had 14 points despite not scoring in the second half for the Illini (8-2). The Big Ten’s second-leading scorer had scored 20 or more points in six of his last seven games.
By Associated Press
 