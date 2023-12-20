Mexican dancers take center stage at The Joffrey Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

A Christmas show made with Chicago in mind.

That’s what The Joffrey Ballet was going for when it premiered its reimagined version of “The Nutcracker” in 2016.

The story is a tribute to the Chicago World’s Fair — which took place in 1893 and was a key event in the history of the city and the country — and features a working-class immigrant family.

Two of Joffrey’s dancers in the production are immigrants — Anaís Bueno and José Pablo Castro — much like the on-stage family in the show.

Joffrey Nutcracker Joffrey Ballet — ‘The Nutcracker’ When: Through Dec. 27 Where: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Tickets: $40-$208. Info: Joffrey.org



Originally from the city of Córdoba, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, Bueno has danced with the Joffrey for a decade.

Though the cast rotates through each performance, Bueno began her story in “The Nutcracker” playing Marie, a young girl who is the star of the story. This year she’s also portraying the “Golden Statue,” Marie’s mother, and is the equivalent to the role of “Sugar Plum Fairy” in the original incarnation of the ballet.

“It’s a very beautiful work that personally and professionally has given me many opportunities. We have six casts and, depending on the show, we have other roles. This is done so that we all have opportunities to play the main characters. The ‘Golden Statue/Sugar Plum Fairy’ is one of the most iconic in the world and in the history of ballet,” Bueno told La Voz Chicago.

Bueno feels that the production is already a hallmark of the city’s holiday season, and an opportunity to enjoy not only for Chicago residents but for those who come to visit.

“It’s about bringing joy to the people. The most special thing is to see the children dressed as dancers when they come to see us and to be able to give them that dream and make the Christmas holidays more special,” Bueno said.

A scene from The Joffrey Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” Katie Miller

Castro, a native of Querétaro who arrived in Chicago seven years ago on a scholarship to study at The Joffrey’s school of ballet, began in “The Nutcracker” that same year as one of the children who attend the party at the house of the storyline’s family.

Since 2020, Castro has played Peter, the Nutcracker prince, and at other times a laborer, a soldier, and more.

“I came full circle,” Castro said, because this character was his first leading role in the company.

“At the age of 14 when I arrived at [The Joffrey] I was one of the kids at the party [scene]. Now I am one of the main characters in the ballet. I remember when I arrived and was in rehearsals I thought I wanted to be the main character and be an example of hope for the children who study at the school,” he said.

The ballet is choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon with a script by Brian Selznick. The piece maintains some elements of the original that premiered in 1892 by Pyotr Ilich Tchaikovsky.

“It’s a very relevant story in Chicago that has to be kept alive,” Castro said about the new version. “[It] is really [created with artists] from all backgrounds. It’s a piece that celebrates love and family togetherness.”

