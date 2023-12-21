The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Chicago shelters deal with surge in homeless pets

Large breed dogs are the toughest to get adopted.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Chicago shelters deal with surge in homeless pets
A dog up for adoption from PAWS in March 2020. PAWS Chicago photo provided to the Chicago Sun-Times

A dog up for adoption from PAWS in March 2020.

PAWS Chicago

Chicago animal shelters are at capacity as adoption rates slow and pet owners deal with steep costs for animal care and supplies, housing issues and medical emergencies, local experts say.

“We’re really in the thick of a surge in homeless pets in not only Chicago, but also nationwide,” said Susanna Wickham, the CEO of PAWS Chicago, the city’s largest no-kill shelter.

There was a rise in demand for pets three years ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wickham said. But that slowed down in part because people started taking their pets to shelters and breeders have been dropping off boxes of puppies at the city pound because they can’t sell their litters.

Owners are also struggling with the cost of veterinary care and the price of animal care in general. A nationwide shortage in veterinarians has made vet care cost much more, she said.

That shortage likely won’t relent any time soon. A gap of up to 24,000 veterinarians will likely still exist by 2030, according to a study from Mars Veterinary Health.

Meanwhile, spending on pet health care is estimated to increase 3-4% per year beyond inflation over the next 8 to 10 years, the study found.

PAWS has about 500 animals in its program at a time, roughly half and half cats and dogs. Of those, nearly half are patients in its medical center, nearly half are in foster homes and about 80 are in the organization’s shelter.

Darlene Duggan, COO of Chicago-based Anti-Cruelty Society, said the shelter is at 100% capacity.

After adopting pets spiked in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many owners started returning those animals in 2021, Duggan said. The shelter, which tries to operate at 75%, continues to deal with the effects of that trend.

Related

“Coming out of the pandemic, about two and a half years ago, our operations were completely turned on its head,” Duggan said. “Before that, we would always run our shelter at about 75%. We always wanted to keep our kennels open in case of an emergency.”

The Anti-Cruelty Society has experienced an increase in people reaching out to relinquish a pet. But Duggan said the larger issue is not enough animals, especially large breed dogs, are being adopted.

One long-term solution to overcrowded shelters is wider access to spaying and neutering, Wickham said. PAWS offers spay and neuter procedures to owners at a reduced cost or for free. So far this year, the organization has done 16,000 procedures.

“It’s a foundational long-term solution to reducing pet overpopulation, especially with outdoor animals,” Wickham said.

This year, the PAWS clinic that provides spay and neuter procedures started operating five days a week, up from four.

Large breed dogs are among the more difficult to get adopted.

“In a city, it’s harder to find people able to adopt a dog over 40 pounds. Housing is the biggest reason why. Breed and size restrictions are a common thing in multi-unit housing,” Wickham said.

PAWS also helps Chicago Animal Care and Control manage the city pound’s population. It provides spay and neuter procedures for many of the larger dogs up for adoption, as many as 10 to 15 a week, she said.

Some area rescues don’t have veterinarians on staff so PAWS will often perform procedures for their animals, including spaying and neutering.

“We play a unique role for the city,” she said. “It’s not just about the animals in our population; we also help the city and other rescues, especially for spaying and neutering.”

PAWS recently started collecting data measuring why people are giving up their pets.

“We really try to help keep pets and their owners together,” Wickham said. “Often it’s just providing help in an emergency, addressing a medical need, a training need. That way we can keep these animals with their families.”

The shelter also provides services to people who might be struggling with pet ownership but don’t want to relinquish their animal. They’ll help cover the cost of a medical procedure, provide resources on training or offer pet food from their pantry, Duggan said.

That’s why the shelter has waived all adoption fees in December to make it more accessible for people to adopt a pet, Duggan said.

“That promotion has been really helpful. We’re getting a lot of animals into homes for holidays,” she said.

Two parents stopped by Wednesday to adopt a puppy for their children, Duggan said.

“We were very excited about that,” she said. “There are going to be some lucky kids waking up to a new buddy Christmas morning.”

Next Up In News
Former Chicago paralegal pleads guilty to embezzling over $600,000 from bankruptcy estate accounts
Heartbreaking details shed light on the last hours of 5-year-old boy’s life at Pilsen migrant shelter
Ed Burke’s unwelcome birthday present
Charter plane company used to transport deportees for U.S. was hired by Texas governor to bring asylum-seekers to Chicago
Former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke convicted of racketeering and bribery, but his aide is acquitted
Texas sends migrants by private plane to Chicago
The Latest
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Former Chicago paralegal pleads guilty to embezzling over $600,000 from bankruptcy estate accounts
Becky Louise Sutton, formerly of Forest Park, pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge for embezzling funds from bankruptcy estate accounts from 2009 to 2018.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Former Ald. Edward Burke and his wife, Anne Burke, walk on Thursday to the Everett M. Dirksen Courthouse.
Editorials
A federal jury has convicted Ed Burke. Chicago is better for it.
It was a conviction not just of Ed Burke, but the old ‘Chicago way’ of trading favors for political gain. Jurors finally said ‘No more.’
By CST Editorial Board
 
Usually a homebody, the duck Mack (voiced by Kumail Nanjiani) agrees to lead his family south for the winter in “Migration.”
Movies and TV
‘Migration’: Cartoon ducks never spread their wings in lush-looking animated comedy
Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks and Danny DeVito provide voices for the colorful family adventure.
By Jake Coyle | Associated Press
 
Visitors to a vigil on Wednesday left flowers and candles for Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, a 5-year-old boy who became sick at a Pilsen migrant shelter and died Sunday. The shelter houses more than 2,300 people, more than half of them minors, and residents say conditions are unsanitary.
Immigration
Heartbreaking details shed light on the last hours of 5-year-old boy’s life at Pilsen migrant shelter
Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero died Sunday afternoon after suffering a medical episode at the migrant shelter on Cermak Road and Halsted Street where the family was staying, according to police. Autopsy results were still pending Thursday afternoon.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Dec. 21, 2023 after being found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.
Ed Burke
Ed Burke’s unwelcome birthday present
The disgraced — and now guilty — former member of the Chicago City Council enters his eighth decade as a convicted felon.
By Neil Steinberg
 