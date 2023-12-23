No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 161: 2023 Holiday Tournament preview

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.
This is the annual holiday tournament preview episode. We dive into the fields at Pontiac, York’s Jack Tosh, Proviso West, Hinsdale Central, Bloomington and Rich’s Big Dipper.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify
