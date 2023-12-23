The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 23, 2023
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 161: 2023 Holiday Tournament preview

The annual holiday tournament preview episode.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Brother Rice’s Tyler Wooten (2) reacts during the game against West Aurora.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.

This is the annual holiday tournament preview episode. We dive into the fields at Pontiac, York’s Jack Tosh, Proviso West, Hinsdale Central, Bloomington and Rich’s Big Dipper. 

