The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 28, 2023

The Chicago Sun-Times informs and connects

Why support the Sun-Times? Reporters share the importance of local journalism for a thriving and informed community.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE The Chicago Sun-Times informs and connects
Frank Sandoval holds his 21-year-old daughter Massiel Sandoval as they look for her’s and his wife Carolina Alemán’s baggage near the American Airline’s baggage claim at O’Hare International Airport, Friday, May 26, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Frank Sandoval holds his 21-year-old daughter Massiel Sandoval as they look for her’s and his wife Carolina Alemán’s baggage near the American Airline’s baggage claim at O’Hare International Airport, Friday, May 26, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Chicago Sun-Times is a nonprofit newsroom with an unwavering commitment to local journalism. We hold those in power accountable, highlight the booming art and music scenes around Chicago, give underrepresented citizens a voice, make complicated issues more digestible and hit the streets to uncover the truth – so you can easily stay in the know.

We’re committed to upholding and expanding our coverage so we can continue to strengthen and connect Chicago communities. Since we dropped our paywall a little over a year ago, we’ve relied on financial support from people like you who care about quality local journalism from, for and about Chicago.

Your support today ensures that the Sun-Times can continue to provide our entire community with access to this valuable public resource.

Learn more at suntimes.com/support.

Next Up In News
Woman wounded in West Garfield Park carjacking attempt is recovering: ‘The bullets were everywhere’
How I walk the fine line between reporting responsibly and trying to be compassionate to grieving families
Family seeks justice for ride-hailing driver shot, killed in Austin
Finding slices of life in death, seeing obituaries through the eyes of a new reporter on the beat
Ring in the new year with vaccines, experts urge as COVID-19, flu cases rise in Cook County
Southwest Side is hottest part of Chicago during summer, climate study finds
The Latest
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
Red Line passenger wounded in baseball bat attack in Uptown
A man riding a CTA Red Line train was struck by someone with a baseball bat Thursday morning. He was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
William Thomas, Jr. and Jaquita Sims. Sims was one of two people shot Wednesday morning during an attempted carjacking in West Garfield Park.
Crime
Woman wounded in West Garfield Park carjacking attempt is recovering: ‘The bullets were everywhere’
Minutes after she left home for work Tuesday, Jaquita Sims called her fiance, William Thomas Jr., to say that she’d been shot. Her coworker, who was driving, was also wounded.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Tharea Johnson, Pierre Johnson’s mother, joins family, friends, and community members for a balloon release for her son, who was killed in a mass shooting in the Fuller Park neighborhood last week, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Year In Review 2023
How I walk the fine line between reporting responsibly and trying to be compassionate to grieving families
As journalists, we stay objective as a responsibility to our readers, but I feel it’s just as important to stay compassionate to those who trust us with their stories when we cover tragedies.
By Mohammad Samra
 
A photo of Devin Hester running against the Packers.
Bears
Bears STC Richard Hightower: There won’t be another Devin Hester in my lifetime
Hightower called Hester’s 20 special teams touchdowns “insane” and couldn’t believe he wasn’t a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
By Jason Lieser
 
jackson__17_.jpg
Bears
S Eddie Jackson nears end of ‘craziest’ season — and possibly his Bears career
Jackson won the Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award for his relationship with the media, and the subject of playing his final home game as a Bear came up.
By Jason Lieser
 