Sunday, December 3, 2023
21-year-old Roseland man charged for April murder

Daeshawn Hill was arrested for fatally shooting Donte T. Shorter on April 30 in the 100 block of West 113th Street in Roseland, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 21-year-old Roseland man was charged with murder for killing a 40-year-old man earlier this year.

Daeshawn Hill was arrested in Park Forest on Friday for fatally shooting Donte T. Shorter on April 30 in the 100 block of West 113th Street in Roseland, Chicago police said.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Sunday.

Anmani Rendon of Venezuela feels the forehead of her daughter, Sofia Barragan, 2, outside the 12th District police station in October.
Other Views
Chicago must remain a sanctuary city because ‘that is who we are’
We rejected Donald Trump’s xenophobia in 2016 and 2020, and Chicago must reject it now as the presidential election and Democratic National Convention approach in 2024, state Sen. Robert Peters writes.
By Robert Peters
 
An illustration of a person wearing a lot of layers to stay warm.
Someone In Chicago
Someone in Chicago wants to look stylish even in freezing temperatures
Feeling stuck in a comfort-over-fashion limbo? A stylish Chicago young woman talks about what motivates her to dress nice against chilly odds.
By Ismael Perez
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: How much should I help friend who’s homeless?
Reader doesn’t want a roommate but worries about the safety and living conditions of friend living in a car.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Illinois_Rutgers_Basketball.jpg
College Sports
Terrence Shannon Jr. leads Illinois over Rutgers
Shannon Jr. had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 24 Illinois beat Rutgers 76-58 in the Big Ten opener for both schools.
By Sun-Times wires
 