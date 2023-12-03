21-year-old Roseland man charged for April murder
Daeshawn Hill was arrested for fatally shooting Donte T. Shorter on April 30 in the 100 block of West 113th Street in Roseland, Chicago police said.
A 21-year-old Roseland man was charged with murder for killing a 40-year-old man earlier this year.
Daeshawn Hill was arrested in Park Forest on Friday for fatally shooting Donte T. Shorter on April 30 in the 100 block of West 113th Street in Roseland, Chicago police said.
His first court appearance is scheduled for Sunday.
