No injuries in Swift Mansion fire

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at the Swift Mansion in Bronzeville Sunday morning, Chicago fire officials said.

Initial reports said the fire at 4500 S. Michigan Ave. was on the third floor. Officials said the cause of the fire, which was under control by noon, is under investigation.

The historic building, built in 1892 and added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1978, was originally a gift from meatpacking executive Gustavus F. Swift to his daughter Helen for her wedding to Nelson Morris, the son of another executive in the industry.

It was recently home to the Inner City Youth and Adult Foundation and had previously served as a headquarters for the Chicago Urban League as well as a funeral home.