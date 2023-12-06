The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Taylor Swift is named Time magazine’s person of the year

Time magazine named Swift its person of the year on Wednesday, a week after Spotify announced she was the most-played artist on the streaming platform.

By  Associated Press
   
NEW YORK — Is the year of Taylor Swift over now? Not yet.

Time magazine named Swift its person of the year on Wednesday, a week after Spotify announced she was the most-played artist on the streaming platform.

Swift was picked from a group of nine finalists that included Barbie, King Charles III, and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, among others.

“While her popularity has grown across the decades, this is the year that Swift, 33, achieved a kind of nuclear fusion: shooting art and commerce together to release an energy of historic force,” Time said about her selection.

Her year included the wildly popular Eras Tour and concert movie, the release of her reimagined ‘1989’ album, and her closely watched relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She’s even the subject of college courses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was Time’s 2022 person of the year.

Ald. Ed Burke (14th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
‘Do you have memory issues?’ Defense hammers at credibility of witness at Burke corruption trial
Witness is pressed why he didn’t initially tell FBI agents about the former alderman’s apparent interest in getting private business from Burger King owners.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
The Chicago Electric Boat Co. will offer two hot tub boats through March. Prices range from $278 on weekdays to $350 on weekends and $418 on holiday weekends. Chicago Electric Boat Co. provided
Entertainment and Culture
Hot tub boats offer a toasty spot to chill on the Chicago River
The Chicago Electric Boat Co. will offer rental boats featuring hot tubs for six people starting Friday at the Marina City docks, 300 N. State St.
By Kade Heather
 
A man is dead and a woman was in critical condition Wednesday after a fire swept through their home in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue in Lawndale.
News
Man’s body found hours after ‘horrific’ West Side fire left his mom, 2 cops injured
Carlos Street likely tried to flee the building but was crushed by debris near the front door. He lived in the home with his mom, Dessie Street, who was described as a leader and matriarch for the community.
By Kaitlin WashburnMary Norkol, and 2 more
 
A sophisticated newcomer to town (Anne Hathaway, left) takes a liking to a younger colleague (Thomasin McKenzie) in “Eileen.”
Movies and TV
‘Eileen’: Two women are not what they appear in wild-ride psychological thriller
Convincing 1964 period piece stars Anne Hathaway, Thomasin McKenzie as unlikely new friends.
By Richard Roeper
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Lombard man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl and providing support to ISIS
Jason Brown, 41, has been in custody since his 2019 arrest. He was accused of shipping fentanyl from California to the suburbs and sending money to the Islamic State of Iraq.
By Cindy Hernandez
 