50,000 runners expected to cross finish line in 2024 Chicago Marathon

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is expanding next year with 50,000 runners expected to cross the finish line.

Over 123,000 runners applied for a chance to participate in the race, according to a spokesperson with the marathon. The number of entry applications was up from 86,000 applications for the 2023 race and 80,000 applications for 2022.

Next year’s record-breaking field was announced by marathon organizers on Thursday, the same day runners who entered the marathon’s drawing find out their selection status for next year.

Runners who are selected through the drawing will join those who guaranteed their spot during the four-week application window.

Guaranteed entries into the race include Chicago Marathon legacy finishers, time qualifiers, international tour group participants, charity runners, 2023 Bank of America Chicago Distance Series finishers and those who canceled their 2023 race entries, according to an announcement from the marathon.

Runners who did not receive an entry through the drawing can still sign up through the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Charity Program, which includes 200 nonprofit organizations raising money for causes like education, youth development and social services. Anyone registering to run with an official charity are required to raise at least $1,750.

The expanded field comes after this year’s marathon raised a record $30.4 million.

“The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was record-setting across the board from historic performances and countless personal bests to record-breaking participation and charity fundraising,” said Carey Pinkowski, executive race director. “We look forward to welcoming a new field of participants in 2024 and once again putting on a race that unites the local and global running communities on the streets of Chicago.”

Marathon officials said 48,472 runners completed the 2023 race.

Kelvin Kiptum set a marathon world record with his time of 2:00:35 to win the men’s division of the 2023 marathon. Sifan Hassan, in her second marathon, set a course-record time of 2:13:44 to win the women’s division.

The 2022 race had a smaller field in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a marathon spokesperson said. That year, 39,387 runners crossed the finish line.

Next year’s race is scheduled for Oct. 13, 2024.