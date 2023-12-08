Picture Chicago: 15 photos from this week in news
Volunteers with My Block, My Hood, My City decorated South Side homes for Christmas, a man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a house fire in Lawndale, and theater-goers enjoyed the opening night of “Boop! The Betty Boop Musical.”
The Latest
El actor mexicano da vida al ídolo inmortal de México en la serie ‘Se llamaba Pedro Infante’.
Artist Joe Nelson, who goes by CUJODAH, worked with Union Pacific Railroad and the National Park Foundation to honor the porters, who helped fuel the Great Migration.
Comeback follows ‘overwhelming’ fan response after the obsessive-compulsive character returned for a PSA about COVID-19.
A look at several big Catholic League matchups and the headline games at the Team Rose event.
Politically, Moms for Liberty has done the Republicans more harm than good by banning books, attacking teachers and librarians, and picking on LGBTQ students.