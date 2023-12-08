The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 8, 2023
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw offloads 1,200 Christmas trees for families in need during the annual “Christmas Ship” event at Navy Pier, Saturday, Dec. 2.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 15 photos from this week in news

Volunteers with My Block, My Hood, My City decorated South Side homes for Christmas, a man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a house fire in Lawndale, and theater-goers enjoyed the opening night of “Boop! The Betty Boop Musical.”

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Betty Boop played by Jasmine Amy Rogers (red dress) is helped down the stairs by Dwayne played by Ainsley Anthony Melham (blue suit) during curtain call, during the musicals opening night at the CIBC Theatre, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Betty Boop, played by Jasmine Amy Rogers, and Dwayne, played by Ainsley Anthony Melham, begin to tear up on stage during the curtain call of the musical’s opening night at the CIBC Theatre, Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jeremiah Watson stands for a photo near the Citgo at 76th and S South Chicago on the South Side, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Jeremiah Watson stands for a photo near the Citgo gas station at East 76th Street and South South Chicago Avenue on the South Side, Tuesday, Dec. 5. Watson was a victim of a robbery as he walked to the Citgo in October, which is part of a larger overall increase in robberies throughout the city.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A member of the Chicago Fire Department stands in front of a house that caught fire in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue in North Lawndale, Wednesday, Dec. 6. Dessie Street escaped the fire in critical condition, while her nephew Carlos Street died in the fire, authorities said. Two police officers were also injured when the porch collapsed.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

April Grant, whose sister’s godmother is Dessie Street, speaks to a reporter after Street’s house caught fire in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue in North Lawndale early Wednesday, Dec. 6. Street escaped the fire in critical condition, while her nephew Carlos Street died in the fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Two police officers were also injured when the porch collapsed.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Members of the Chicago Fire Department peer into a house that caught fire early Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Dessie Street escaped the fire in critical condition, while her son Carlos Street died in the fire, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford. Two police officers were also injured after a porch collapsed. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Paul Lademthim, a manager at Barry-Regent Cleaners in Lake View who has been with the company for about 40 years, looks for a customer’s clothing, Monday, Dec. 4.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Volunteers dance to a DJ playing music as they prepare to decorate homes for Christmas during the annual My Block, My Hood, My City event Be A Part of the Light on South King Drive near East 83rd Street on the South Side, Saturday, Dec. 2.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Eileen O’Neill Burke carries in her petitions to run for Cook County State’s Attorney at the Cook County Administration building at 69 W Washington, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

Eileen O’Neill Burke, a retired Illinois Appellate Court judge and a former Cook County assistant state’s attorney, files nominating petitions with the Cook County Clerk’s office to run for Cook County State’s Attorney in the March 19 primary election, Monday, Dec. 4.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Former Chicago alderman Republican Bob Fioretti carries in his petitions to run for Cook County State’s Attorney at the Cook County Administration building at 69 W Washington, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

Former Chicago Ald. Bob Fioretti files his petitions to run for the Republican nomination for Cook County State’s Attorney at the Cook County Administration building in the Loop, Dec. 4.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jack Murray’s mother Donna Murray (center) breaks down in tears as attorney Antonio Romanucci speaks during a news conference at his River North office about the fatal police shooting of 24-year-old Jack Murray in Elk Grove Village, Monday, Dec. 4.

Jack Murray’s mother Donna Murray (center) breaks down in tears as attorney Antonio Romanucci speaks during a news conference at his River North office about the fatal police shooting of her 24-year-old son in Elk Grove Village, Monday, Dec. 4.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

An inbound lane is closed on the I-90 Kennedy Expressway near Milwaukee Avenue, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

An inbound lane is closed on the I-90 Kennedy Expressway near Milwaukee Avenue, Thursday, Dec. 7. The lanes are scheduled to fully reopen by Tuesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Craig MacClugage, a machinery technician, dresses up as Santa Claus and helps the crew of the Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw offload 1,200 Christmas trees for families in need during the annual “Christmas Ship” event at Navy Pier, Saturday, Dec. 2.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw offloads 1,200 Christmas trees for families in need during the annual “Christmas Ship” event at Navy Pier, Saturday, Dec. 2.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

