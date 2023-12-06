Fiery porch collapses on two cops during West Side blaze that critically injured woman, 75: officials

A 75-year-old woman and two Chicago police officers were seriously injured when a fire erupted at a West Side home causing a porch to collapse early Wednesday.

The two Ogden District officers were outside the building, 1249 S. Kedvale Ave., trying to get in to rescue occupants when the fiery porch fell on top of them, trapping them shortly after 1 a.m., police said.

One officer, whose leg was caught in the rubble, was taken to Rush Hospital, where he was in good condition while the other officer was badly hurt and needed to be pulled from the burning debris.

That officer and a 75-year-old woman were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the woman, who suffered burns and smoke inhalation, was said to be in critical condition and the officer in serious condition, according to the fire department. The woman was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The fire department said there were no other injuries reported and the origin of the fire is unknown at this time.

