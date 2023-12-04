Retired judge files petitions in Democratic battle for Cook County state’s attorney

The race to succeed Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is shaping up to be a battle between a candidate blessed by the Cook County Democratic Party and a retired judge trying to prove she can win without the hefty support.

And Congressman Danny Davis could face up to five Democratic challengers in the March 19 primary.

Eileen O’Neill Burke, a retired Illinois Appellate Court judge and a former Cook County assistant state’s attorney, filed more than 13,000 petitions on Monday afternoon to run as a Democrat for Cook County State’s attorney — the last day candidates had to file petitions with the Illinois State Board of Elections and the Cook County clerk’s office.

Should the candidates survive potential petition challenges, Burke will face Clayton Harris III, a public policy professor and former political aide, who last week said he filed more than 27,000 petition signatures — more than five times the required amount. Harris received the support of the Cook County Democratic Party in August.

Burke said she’s running to “restore our faith in the justice system because nobody thinks this is working.”

“I am a terrible politician. I will tell you that, first and foremost,” Burke said shortly before dropping off her petitions. “I am a judge and as judges we are evaluated on whether we are fair, whether we follow the law and whether we have good judgment. That’s exactly what we need in a prosecutor. And that’s exactly what people are looking for right now. They’re looking for someone who knows the system and knows how to fix it.”

Burke, whose campaign had $214,427.81 cash on hand, said she is not concerned about going up against Harris in fundraising. Harris has $174,057.96 on hand.

“I am getting a lot of support throughout the county, from people, everyday people, union members, rank and file members of those unions,” Burke said. “I’m getting support from people throughout the county. So no, I’m not worried about that at all.”

Former Ald. Bob Fioretti filed his more than 8,000 signatures to run as a Republican candidate for state’s attorney about 30 minutes before Burke.

Fioretti, who served as 2nd Ward alderman from 2007 to 2015, previously launched unsuccessful bids for mayor, state senate, Cook County state’s attorney and Cook County Board president.

Fioretti called next year’s contest “a critical race determining which way the direction of the county is going to go.”

“I think it’s time we stop coddling the criminals, and we make sure the victims and the citizens of this city and county are projected,” Fioretti said. “And when I say that, not just in crime, but also in the corruption that’s happening.

Former Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin last week announced he would not be running for state’s attorney.

In the 7th Congressional District, five candidates filed petitions to challenge Davis, 82, who faced Kina Collins last year and held onto his seat by 4,600 votes.

Rounding out the list of Davis’ opponents are City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin; Kouri Marshall, who served in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration; Collins, a community organizer and activist running for her third bid for the seat; Rhonda Sherrod, a lawyer and educator; and Nikhil Bhatia, a teacher.

Davis was first elected to his House seat in 1996.

U.S. Rep. Johnathan Jackson also filed his petitions on Monday in the 1st Congressional District and faces no Democratic challengers. Seeing an open path to Congress, 17 challengers made it onto the primary ballot to fill former U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush’s seat in 2022. Rush announced his retirement — after 15 terms — in January 2022.