Family of man shot dead by Elk Grove Village police says department knew of his physical, emotional health issues

The family of a man who was shot and killed by Elk Grove Village police Friday believes he had reached out to 911 for help with his health issues — as he had done in the past — and that officers were familiar with his emotional struggles.

Antonio Romanucci, attorney for the family of Jack Murray, said at a news conference in River North on Monday that his firm is conducting a civil investigation into the shooting, focusing on “officers’ treatment of a known emotionally distressed person and their use of deescalation tactics.”

According to Romanucci, Murray, 24, was a Type-1 diabetic whose behavior could become “erratic” depending on his insulin levels. He called 911 for help whenever he felt like his health, mental or physical, was “not right.”

“In the past he had called Elk Grove Village police asking for help if he felt his own health and wellness were ever in danger,” said Romanucci, who was joined by Murray’s parents and siblings.

Romanucci added that they have “very good information” that Murray was the one who called 911 for help on Friday before he was confronted by police.

A distraught Tom Murray is comforted by attorney Antonio Romanucci. Romanucci’s firm is conducting an independent probe into the shooting death Friday of Jack Murray, 24, by police officers in Elk Grove Village. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

“We believe the Elk Grove Village Police Department was familiar with Jack Murray and knew he occasionally called them for help when he was in physical or emotional distress,” Romanucci said.

He called for the police department to be transparent and release 911 calls, body-camera footage and records of all known prior encounters officers had with Murray.

Romanucci said the family refuses to accept at face value the police department’s claim that Murray was armed with a knife when he was shot.

“His family is deeply grieving and deserves answers on exactly what happened that Friday afternoon,” Romanucci said.

Jack Murray was a Type-1 diabetic whose behavior could become “erratic” depending on his insulin levels, his family’s attorney said. Provided

Murray was shot by officers about 4 p.m. after he left home in the 200 block of Fern Drive while holding a knife and then confronted the officers in a nearby yard, police said in a statement.

Murray was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

Romanucci said family was not allowed by police to see Murray’s body in the hospital. He described that as “morally reprehensible.”

Five officers, not all of whom fired their weapons in the incident, have been placed on temporary administrative leave per department policy, Elk Grove Village police said.

The department has shared pertinent video with the Major Case Assistance Team, which is conducting an independent investigation into the incident, police said.

Elk Grove Village police are also conducting “a parallel criminal investigation in order gain a complete understanding of the events that led to the incident.”

Attending Monday’s news conference in River North were: Tom Murray, left, attorney Antonio Romanucci, Liz Belcaster, Donna Murray, Shannon Murray and Ryan Murray. Romanucci said the family was not allowed by police to see Murray’s body in the hospital. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The department also plans on releasing 911 recordings and body-camera footage as soon as “crucial investigative steps” have been taken.

The department did not respond to questions about its history with Murray or whether he had called 911 before.

Liz Belcaster, Murray’s aunt, said the family just wants answers so they can have closure.

“Jack was only 24 years old, he was just starting his life.” Belcaster said, speaking on behalf of the family. “We don't know what took place on Friday afternoon, but we know our family deserves answers.”

Jack Murray’s mother, Donna, sister Shannon and brother Ryan (right) listen as attorney Antonio Romanucci (left) speaks. Murray’s aunt says the family wants answer’s into why Murray was shot. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times