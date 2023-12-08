The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 8, 2023
Crime News

Charges pending after boy, 15, sexually assaulted in Loop

No charges have been announced for the suspect after the alleged assault which happened about 9:30 p.m. in the first block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
Charges were pending Friday for a suspect who allegedly molested a 15-year-old boy at a convenience store in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The victim told police that a man approached him inside the store and began to “grab” him about 9:30 p.m. in the first block of West Jackson Boulevard.

The boy ran away and officers called to the scene placed the suspect in custody, according to police.

No charges have been announced as of 7:30 a.m.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

