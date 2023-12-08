Charges pending after boy, 15, sexually assaulted in Loop
No charges have been announced for the suspect after the alleged assault which happened about 9:30 p.m. in the first block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.
Charges were pending Friday for a suspect who allegedly molested a 15-year-old boy at a convenience store in the Loop, Chicago police said.
The victim told police that a man approached him inside the store and began to “grab” him about 9:30 p.m. in the first block of West Jackson Boulevard.
The boy ran away and officers called to the scene placed the suspect in custody, according to police.
No charges have been announced as of 7:30 a.m.
Area 3 detectives are investigating.
Suspected Mexican cartel leader facing drug charges in Chicago sees Treasury Department freeze his assets
The Latest
Politically, Moms for Liberty has done the Republicans more harm than good by banning books, attacking teachers and librarians, and picking on LGBTQ students.
The driver, 41, was in good condition with a cut to the head, police said.
No one was injured but fear of a leak caused staffers to be evacuated from nearby businesses, fire officials said.
The woman was estimated to be in her 30s, police said.
Young Black men are disproportionately affected by housing instability, and youth in foster care or who have experienced the death of a parent or caregiver are also at high risk, a recent Chapin Hall study found.