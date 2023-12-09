Take steps to protect holiday packages from thieves

In the last three months, 17% of Americans have had at least one package stolen from their property. With the holiday season fast approaching, the convenience of having items shipped to your front door is a plus and a minus for most of us.

The impact of package theft is a major inconvenience and a bummer, especially around the holidays. There are ways to minimize the danger and protect yourself.

The presence of a well-placed camera is one of the most effective deterrents for would-be package thieves or “porch pirates.” The mere presence of a camera can make a potential thief think twice before attempting to steal your package.

Always use package tracking. Most carriers have this service and you can see the date and window of time for delivery of your package.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Require a signature for delivery, to ensure your package will be secured at your doorstep.

If you are a regular user of a package delivery service, think seriously about package delivery Insurance.

A lockbox is another potential tool. All delivery services are familiar with the use of them, and it’s an added protection.

Have your deliveries sent somewhere else that is convenient, like a workplace or to a relative or neighbor whom you know will be home to receive them safely.

Folks living in multiple-dwelling buildings are wise to never buzz anyone inside unless they are absolutely sure they know the person. Also, never let a person inside when you are entering unless you are sure who they are.

Never leave packages in a vehicle where they can be seen from the outside, including inside a vehicle in a parking area while you continue to shop at other stores. Thieves are always watching.

Once you enter your vehicle after shopping, don’t hesitate starting you car to talk on the phone or check for messages. Lock the car as soon as you get in, and always be alert to your surroundings. Some stores will provide an escort to your vehicle if you think it’s necessary.

Bob Angone, retired Chicago police lieutenant, Austin, Texas

Nashville can have the White Sox

Jerry Reinsdorf is making it publicly known that he is taking meetings with the mayor of Nashville about the White Sox. The presumption is he is exploring their interest in getting a baseball team and, more likely, is using them to put some pressure on Chicago as he tries to extend his sweetheart stadium deal.

As a lifelong Sox fan, my response is: Please take your ball and go!

Your miserly, incompetent and anti-fan ways will not be missed. The long ride on Michael Jordan’s coattails is officially over, and you have been exposed as a bottom-line centered owner who takes more pride in profits than championships.

Nashville is the music capital of the country. If they become your next patsy, I anticipate a bunch of new country songs coming out about how you took advantage of them.

Steven Fortuna, Naperville

‘Ivory tower ideas’ won’t fight crime

So, professor Lance Williams thinks the answer to preventing the rapid rise in robberies in Chicago is to “bring viable businesses into the neighborhood” and “bring in functioning social services“ and “invest in the schools” (“Chicago is seeing largest spike in robberies in over 20 years, analysis shows”).

I don’t know where he has been for the last 20 years, but all of his suggestions have been tried and are still being tried by the past and current mayoral administrations, with no positive results.

How many more millions does he think the taxpayers of the city should be asked to contribute before he realizes his “ivory tower” ideas are never going to convince criminals to stop their crime sprees and become law-abiding and productive citizens? Perhaps the professor has to shift his focus from “urban community studies” to psychology and family studies.

Kevin Garvey, Streeterville

Let it snow!

I want to see 4 feet of snow this winter. It makes everything so quiet and peaceful that people are friendlier to one another. Funny how we stick together when faced with immediate danger, like a good old-fashioned blizzard.

Even oldsters like me would go and play in it for a minute. Imagine the kids sledding and building forts and rolling around in it. Yes, we need a snowstorm this winter, especially Christmas.

Mike Zaczek, Orland Park

Kevin McCarthy is not retiring

Many news outlets reported that U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy planned to “retire” from Congress when his term ends. That is incorrect.

When a person steps down during their term, they are resigning (or in the case of U.S. Rep. George Santos, were expelled). When a person is ending their career, we might say they are retiring from public life.

If they go on to earn income as lobbyists, paid speakers or talking heads on TV, they did not really retire. They switched jobs.

Finally, when a person finishes their term and decides not to run again, that person is declining to run again. McCarthy is not retiring. He is declining to run. There is a big difference.

Brian White, Rogers Park