Pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 80 in Will County
The victim, only identified as a female, was standing outside her vehicle just after 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Shorewood when she was fatally struck, Illinois State Police said.
All westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Shorewood remained closed hours later as traffic was diverted onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 55, state police said.
No further information was immediately available.
