The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 5, 2024
Crime News Suburban Chicago

Pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 80 in Will County

The victim, only identified as a female, was standing outside her vehicle just after 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Shorewood when she was fatally struck, Illinois State Police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 80 in Will County
ISP-022824-02.JPG

A person was fatally struck on Interstate 80 July 5, 2024 in Will County.

Sun-Times file

A pedestrian was fatally struck Friday morning on Interstate 80 in Will County.

The person, only identified as a female, was standing outside her vehicle just after 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 near Shorewood when a vehicle ran into her, killing her, Illinois State Police said.

All westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Shorewood remained closed hours later as traffic was diverted onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 55, state police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago shootings see 11 killed, 55 shot across city during extended July Fourth weekend
Two shot dead in South Chicago neighborhood
Girl, 16, shot in head in North Lawndale
Man found fatally shot on Near West Side
Man fatally shot during Englewood argument
Suspect arrested after Lincoln Park SWAT standoff
The Latest
CFD-01.JPG
Crime
Chicago shootings see 11 killed, 55 shot across city during extended July Fourth weekend
At least 19 of those shot were from mass shootings in Austin, Greater Grand Crossing and Little Italy.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Two shot dead in South Chicago neighborhood
The attack happened about 7 a.m. and left a man and a woman dead, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Joe Biden
Columnists
Like a great pitcher losing steam, Biden has to get off the mound
The Democratic Party is put in the position of a baseball manager whose ace pitcher has walked the bases loaded in the seventh inning of a scoreless playoff game. Regardless of how shaky his bullpen has been, he has no choice but to trudge to the mound and put his hand out for the ball.
By Gene Lyons
 
CPD (1).JPG
Crime
Girl, 16, shot in head in North Lawndale
About 1:40 a.m., she was in a residential complex in the 1200 block of South Central Park Avenue when she was shot in the head, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
20240611_Northerly_Island_mm0052.jpg
Summer Guide
Wilds of Chicago: 10 places to bask in nature without going far from home
Looking for a retreat in or near the city? Here are 10 trails, parks, forest preserves, urban gardens and lesser-known spots in the city and suburbs to escape the hustle and hurry.
By Zachary Nauth | WBEZ
 