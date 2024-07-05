Pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 80 in Will County

A pedestrian was fatally struck Friday morning on Interstate 80 in Will County.

The person, only identified as a female, was standing outside her vehicle just after 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 near Shorewood when a vehicle ran into her, killing her, Illinois State Police said.

All westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Shorewood remained closed hours later as traffic was diverted onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 55, state police said.

No further information was immediately available.