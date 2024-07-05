What makes your Chicago neighborhood unique? Here's what Sun-Times readers say.

Chicago has 77 communities and 178 neighborhoods, each with its own flavor. So we asked Sun-Times readers what makes their neighborhood stand out. Here’s what they said, with responses lightly edited for clarity and readability:

“In Old Town. I love historic Wells Street, being able to walk my dog in Lincoln Park, and I’m a quick bus ride to the theaters in the Loop.”

— Tina Rybak Mitchell, 58

“Rogers Park is very diverse and has a lot of great shopping and public transportation. The shopping is great especially if you don’t drive and depend on walking to the nearest convenience mart or fruit store. And if you’re into Muslim or Indian or Jewish grocery stores, we have it all.”

— Myrna Kar

“Hills. Beverly is the hilliest part of Chicago and its highest point. Before the Ice Age, Lake Michigan’s shore was up to Longwood Drive.”

— John Cain

University of Chicago students walk to and from the main quadrangle. Sun-Times file

“I live on the edge of the University of Illinois Chicago, and my area is full of students.”

— Elizabeth Kirchberg

“Gentrification is going on, and it is exciting. Finally a L line extension to 130th, coffee roastery and brewery, hotel, Amazon shipping hub, Pullman community center, mixed-use housing, new stores coming to Roseland, new medical complex, new housing and Pullman National Historical Park. Finally taking pride in the West Pullman-Pullman-Roseland neighborhood.”

— Ida McCarty

“West Ridge, our diversity and we get along with each other.”

— Aprem Yohanna

Lerner Park in the West Ridge neighborhood is pictured Saturday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“Hub for education! University of Chicago, the anchor, with high schools within two miles of each other, Dyett, Kenwood, King and Hyde Park!”

— Robert Foster

“Andersonville ... really nice vibe. Peaceful.”

— Patrick McDonough

“Closeness to multiple public transports. Closeness to LSD to downtown. Closeness to multiple shopping locations and good restaurants. And the beach, of course.”

— Oz Ozguc, Edgewater

“Pilsen’s murals, a variety of ethnic restaurants, architecture, tree-line streets, Mexican culture and diversity of races and nationalities.”

— Ramiro Rodriguez, 72

“We have the fabulous Clock Tower, which stands near public tennis courts, baseball diamonds and the Jarvis bird sanctuary. DuSable Lake Shore Drive to the east with architecturally significant residential condominiums and rental properties to the west of the inner drive. East Lake View abuts Buena Park, Boystown and Wrigleyville, making our neighborhood accessible to many diverse communities.”

— Steve Quinlan, East Lake View

Bob, left, and Sophia, right, pose after a pet blessing ceremony in celebration of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the environment and pets, outside Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Lake View East in 2020. Sun-Times file

“What makes my neighborhood unique is our big city feel with the skyline and lake, and small-town energy with warm, cordial neighbors.”

— Nicole Johnson, 34, South Shore