The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Recipes Taste

Menu planner: Make it a special day with pomegranate steak

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
SHARE Menu planner: Make it a special day with pomegranate steak
Pomegranate steak.

Pomegranate steak.

Courtesy Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Pomegranate steak

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes; marinating time: 15 minutes to 2 hours

Cooking time: 22 to 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 cup pomegranate juice

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves, minced

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 boneless beef strip steaks (about 8 ounces each), cut 3/4 inch thick

2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

In a medium bowl, combine juice, vinegar, rosemary, thyme, oil, garlic, mustard and pepper. Reserve 3/4 cup for basting sauce. Place steaks in remaining marinade in resealable plastic; turn to coat. Close and refrigerate 15 minutes to 2 hours. Meanwhile, pour reserved sauce into small saucepan; bring to boil. Reduce heat; cook 15 to 20 minutes or until reduced by half and slightly thickened; stir occasionally. Set aside. Remove steaks and discard marinade. Grill, covered, 7 to 10 minutes on medium for medium rare to medium doneness (145 to 160 degrees), turning occasionally and basting with sauce.

NOTE: To cook on grill pan, heat nonstick grill on medium. Grill 10 to 12 minutes for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally and basting with sauce.

Per serving: 240 calories, 27 grams protein, 13 grams fat (49% calories from fat), 5.9 grams saturated fat, 3 grams carbohydrate, 83 milligrams cholesterol, 123 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Hungarian beef stew

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 8 hours on low

INGREDIENTS

1 1/4 pounds beef stew cubes

1 pound sliced fresh carrots

2 medium onions, thinly sliced

3 cups thinly sliced cabbage

1/2 cup dry red wine

1 1/2 cups water

1 (6-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato paste

1 (0.9-ounce) package dry onion-mushroom soup mix

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

1 cup reduced-fat sour cream

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, combine beef, carrots, onions, cabbage, red wine, water, tomato paste, soup mix, paprika and caraway seeds; mix well. Cover and cook on low 8 hours. Turn off cooker; stir in sour cream.

Per serving: 227 calories, 17 grams protein, 9 grams fat (35% calories from fat), 4.3 grams saturated fat, 19 grams carbohydrate, 60 milligrams cholesterol, 332 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Broiled grouper with provencal vegetables

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 cups thinly sliced fennel (about 1 medium bulb)

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

12 nicoise olives, chopped

1 (28-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, drained

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

4 (6-ounce) grouper fillets (about 1 inch thick)

Heat oven to 450 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine fennel, orange juice, olives and tomatoes; add half the salt and pepper; toss to mix. Spoon mixture into bottom of broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 10 minutes; stir once. Combine remaining salt and pepper, oil and garlic; brush evenly over fish. Remove pan from oven. Place fish on rack of pan coated with cooking spray; place rack over fennel. Bake 10 minutes or until fish flakes and is opaque throughout. Serve fish with sauce.

Per serving: 271 calories, 35 grams protein, 7 grams fat (24% calories from fat), 0.7 gram saturated fat, 14 grams carbohydrate, 63 milligrams cholesterol, 556 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Vegetable beef soup

In a large pot, combine 6 cups multi-vegetable juice (such as less-sodium V-8), 1 (14-ounce) can lower-sodium beef broth, 1/2 packet dry onion-mushroom soup mix, 1 (16-ounce) package frozen mixed vegetables and 3 cubed medium-size baking potatoes. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to low and simmer 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Add the leftover chopped steak and heat through.

Creamy pasta with tomatoes

Enjoy a no-meat dinner: Cook 12 ounces linguine according to directions; reserve 1/2 cup cooking water and drain pasta. Return pasta to pot; add 4 ounces refrigerated light garlic-and-herb spreadable cheese (softened), the reserved water and 1 pint cherry tomatoes (halved); toss until cheese melts and coats pasta and tomatoes. Serve immediately with a spinach salad and garlic bread.

Mac ‘n Cheese

Bring 1 1/2 cups water to a boil in medium pan. Add shells from 1 (12-ounce) package of macaroni-and-cheese mix; cook 7 to 10 minutes or until shells are tender; do not drain. Stir in cheese from mix, 2 cups 1% milk, 1 cup frozen green peas and 4 thinly sliced lower-fat lower-sodium hot dogs. Cook 5 to 8 minutes or until soup is heated through.

Next Up In Recipes
Warm chicken and fingerling salad starts on a sheet pan
Menu planner: Walnut chocolate bliss balls make a scrumptious dessert
Super Bowl salsas: 3 recipes with fruit are refreshing additions to party spread and beyond
Chicory salad with fennel a bitter winter greens kaleidoscope of flavors
‘Exceptional flavor’ the hallmark of Italian anchovy appetizer
Chipotle peppers add marvelous heat to short rib and root vegetable stew
The Latest
fuentes_perez_gonzalez_rodriguez_combo.jpg
Elections
Open City Council seats in two Northwest Side wards spark call for open minds addressing crime
Ald. Roberto Maldonado’s decision earlier this year not to seek reelection in the 26th Ward and Ald. Ariel Reboyras’s announcement in the 30th last year prompted a push for new ideas to address crime and other issues in the Northwest Side wards.
By Allison Novelo
 
merlin_111317786.jpg
Editorials
City must do a better job holding polluters accountable for air quality violations
Making sure Chicagoans in every corner of the city can breathe clean air shouldn’t be difficult.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
NFL
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Eagles’ Jalen Hurts put on QB clinic in Super Bowl
I’ve said this many times, but it bears repeating: Playing quarterback in the NFL — and excelling at it — is the hardest thing anybody can do in sports. Nothing compares.
By Rick Telander
 
AP23045128804678.jpg
News
Michigan State University police: 3 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on campus
Michigan State University police say multiple people have been hurt in shootings on campus. Students, staff are told to shelter in place. A suspect is being sought.
By Associated Press
 