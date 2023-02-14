Menu planner: Make it a special day with pomegranate steak

Pomegranate steak
Makes 4 servings
Preparation time: 15 minutes; marinating time: 15 minutes to 2 hours
Cooking time: 22 to 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 cup pomegranate juice
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves, minced
2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves, minced
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 boneless beef strip steaks (about 8 ounces each), cut 3/4 inch thick
2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
In a medium bowl, combine juice, vinegar, rosemary, thyme, oil, garlic, mustard and pepper. Reserve 3/4 cup for basting sauce. Place steaks in remaining marinade in resealable plastic; turn to coat. Close and refrigerate 15 minutes to 2 hours. Meanwhile, pour reserved sauce into small saucepan; bring to boil. Reduce heat; cook 15 to 20 minutes or until reduced by half and slightly thickened; stir occasionally. Set aside. Remove steaks and discard marinade. Grill, covered, 7 to 10 minutes on medium for medium rare to medium doneness (145 to 160 degrees), turning occasionally and basting with sauce.
NOTE: To cook on grill pan, heat nonstick grill on medium. Grill 10 to 12 minutes for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally and basting with sauce.
Per serving: 240 calories, 27 grams protein, 13 grams fat (49% calories from fat), 5.9 grams saturated fat, 3 grams carbohydrate, 83 milligrams cholesterol, 123 milligrams sodium, no fiber.
Carb count: 0.
Hungarian beef stew
Makes 8 servings
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 8 hours on low
INGREDIENTS
1 1/4 pounds beef stew cubes
1 pound sliced fresh carrots
2 medium onions, thinly sliced
3 cups thinly sliced cabbage
1/2 cup dry red wine
1 1/2 cups water
1 (6-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato paste
1 (0.9-ounce) package dry onion-mushroom soup mix
1 tablespoon paprika
1 teaspoon caraway seeds
1 cup reduced-fat sour cream
In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, combine beef, carrots, onions, cabbage, red wine, water, tomato paste, soup mix, paprika and caraway seeds; mix well. Cover and cook on low 8 hours. Turn off cooker; stir in sour cream.
Per serving: 227 calories, 17 grams protein, 9 grams fat (35% calories from fat), 4.3 grams saturated fat, 19 grams carbohydrate, 60 milligrams cholesterol, 332 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.
Carb count: 1.
Broiled grouper with provencal vegetables
Makes 4 servings
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
INGREDIENTS
2 cups thinly sliced fennel (about 1 medium bulb)
2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
12 nicoise olives, chopped
1 (28-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, drained
1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided
1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
4 (6-ounce) grouper fillets (about 1 inch thick)
Heat oven to 450 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine fennel, orange juice, olives and tomatoes; add half the salt and pepper; toss to mix. Spoon mixture into bottom of broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 10 minutes; stir once. Combine remaining salt and pepper, oil and garlic; brush evenly over fish. Remove pan from oven. Place fish on rack of pan coated with cooking spray; place rack over fennel. Bake 10 minutes or until fish flakes and is opaque throughout. Serve fish with sauce.
Per serving: 271 calories, 35 grams protein, 7 grams fat (24% calories from fat), 0.7 gram saturated fat, 14 grams carbohydrate, 63 milligrams cholesterol, 556 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.
Carb count: 1.
Vegetable beef soup
In a large pot, combine 6 cups multi-vegetable juice (such as less-sodium V-8), 1 (14-ounce) can lower-sodium beef broth, 1/2 packet dry onion-mushroom soup mix, 1 (16-ounce) package frozen mixed vegetables and 3 cubed medium-size baking potatoes. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to low and simmer 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Add the leftover chopped steak and heat through.
Creamy pasta with tomatoes
Enjoy a no-meat dinner: Cook 12 ounces linguine according to directions; reserve 1/2 cup cooking water and drain pasta. Return pasta to pot; add 4 ounces refrigerated light garlic-and-herb spreadable cheese (softened), the reserved water and 1 pint cherry tomatoes (halved); toss until cheese melts and coats pasta and tomatoes. Serve immediately with a spinach salad and garlic bread.
Mac ‘n Cheese
Bring 1 1/2 cups water to a boil in medium pan. Add shells from 1 (12-ounce) package of macaroni-and-cheese mix; cook 7 to 10 minutes or until shells are tender; do not drain. Stir in cheese from mix, 2 cups 1% milk, 1 cup frozen green peas and 4 thinly sliced lower-fat lower-sodium hot dogs. Cook 5 to 8 minutes or until soup is heated through.