The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 17, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Man fatally shot on Stevenson Expressway but pregnant woman with him not hit by gunfire.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near Ashland Avenue, Illinois State Police said. The woman, reportedly six months pregnant, was taken to St. Anthony Hospital as a precaution.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot on Stevenson Expressway but pregnant woman with him not hit by gunfire.
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

A man was shot and killed on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night, but Illinois State Police said a pregnant woman with him was not hit by gunfire.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near Ashland Avenue, state police said. The man, who was driving an SUV, was pronounced dead. The woman, reportedly six months pregnant, was taken to St. Anthony Hospital as a precaution.

The shooter fled the scene and was not in custody, the state police said.

The inbound lanes were closed at Damen for several hours but were reopened by 3:15 a.m.

No other details were available.

Next Up In News
Feds seek R. Kelly sentence that would virtually guarantee singer never walks free
How a Cook County sheriff’s detective apparently solved the nearly 100-year-old mystery of a missing Chicago girl
Whatever happened to Mary Agnes Moroney? DNA tests appear to solve 1930s mystery of missing Chicago girl
Boeing’s misconduct hasn’t stopped Illinois politicians from taking campaign cash from the company
‘My daughter was killed by bullets meant for me’ — a Chicago man’s story
Illinois woman dead, son in critical condition after fall from 90-foot Niagara Falls cliff
The Latest
Steve Quiram explaining his snowy owl carving at the Henry Decoy Show.
Outdoors
Singing the praises of carving songbirds and other birds
Carver Steve Quiram learned the joys and advantages of carving songbirds, and other birds, and talked about it at the Henry Decoy Show in Chillicothe.
By Dale Bowman
 
R. Kelly walks with supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in June 2019.
News
Feds seek R. Kelly sentence that would virtually guarantee singer never walks free
Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence Kelly, 56, to a quarter-century in prison as a result of his conviction in Chicago last summer. They said Kelly should not begin serving that sentence until after he has finished serving a 30-year federal prison sentence for racketeering.
By Jon Seidel
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mom gets jealous of time I spend with my partner’s family
Though she sees her daughter and grandchild often, she insists on saying mean things about the other family.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
merlin_111310054.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Of an Age’ as tedious as its lengthy road trip
Queer love story is built around a drive disconcertingly shot in extreme close-up.
By USA Today Network
 
Detective Jose Rodriguez, with the Cook County Sheriff’s office, explains how familial DNA sequencing works Tuesday.
News
How a Cook County sheriff’s detective apparently solved the nearly 100-year-old mystery of a missing Chicago girl
The detective’s work has convinced two families that Mary Agnes Moroney — kidnapped from her home in Chicago in 1930 — was raised as Jeanette Burchard and became a nurse in Florida. She died 20 years ago.
By Jon Seidel
 