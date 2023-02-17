Man fatally shot on Stevenson Expressway but pregnant woman with him not hit by gunfire.

A man was shot and killed on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night, but Illinois State Police said a pregnant woman with him was not hit by gunfire.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near Ashland Avenue, state police said. The man, who was driving an SUV, was pronounced dead. The woman, reportedly six months pregnant, was taken to St. Anthony Hospital as a precaution.

The shooter fled the scene and was not in custody, the state police said.

The inbound lanes were closed at Damen for several hours but were reopened by 3:15 a.m.

No other details were available.

