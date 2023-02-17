Man fatally shot on Stevenson Expressway but pregnant woman with him not hit by gunfire.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near Ashland Avenue, Illinois State Police said. The woman, reportedly six months pregnant, was taken to St. Anthony Hospital as a precaution.
A man was shot and killed on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night, but Illinois State Police said a pregnant woman with him was not hit by gunfire.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near Ashland Avenue, state police said. The man, who was driving an SUV, was pronounced dead. The woman, reportedly six months pregnant, was taken to St. Anthony Hospital as a precaution.
The shooter fled the scene and was not in custody, the state police said.
The inbound lanes were closed at Damen for several hours but were reopened by 3:15 a.m.
No other details were available.
How a Cook County sheriff’s detective apparently solved the nearly 100-year-old mystery of a missing Chicago girl
Whatever happened to Mary Agnes Moroney? DNA tests appear to solve 1930s mystery of missing Chicago girl
The Latest
Carver Steve Quiram learned the joys and advantages of carving songbirds, and other birds, and talked about it at the Henry Decoy Show in Chillicothe.
Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence Kelly, 56, to a quarter-century in prison as a result of his conviction in Chicago last summer. They said Kelly should not begin serving that sentence until after he has finished serving a 30-year federal prison sentence for racketeering.
Though she sees her daughter and grandchild often, she insists on saying mean things about the other family.
Queer love story is built around a drive disconcertingly shot in extreme close-up.
How a Cook County sheriff’s detective apparently solved the nearly 100-year-old mystery of a missing Chicago girl
The detective’s work has convinced two families that Mary Agnes Moroney — kidnapped from her home in Chicago in 1930 — was raised as Jeanette Burchard and became a nurse in Florida. She died 20 years ago.