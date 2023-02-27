The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 27, 2023

16-year-old boy among 3 killed in Chicago over weekend, 13-year-old boy among 12 wounded

Also among the wounded were a Cook County corrections officer and a woman on the Near South Side.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood.

Three people were killed and 12 others were wounded in weekend gun violence.

Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old boy was among three people killed over the weekend in Chicago, and a 13-year-old boy was among at least 12 others wounded.

  • The boy was shot to death and a woman was wounded Saturday night in Ashburn on the South Side. The teen and the woman, 36, were in an alley after a party in the 3400 block of West 79th Street when someone shot them at about 10:20 p.m., according to the police. The 16-year-old was shot in the head and the woman suffered a leg wound. She was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.
  • Hours later, a man was found fatally shot early Sunday in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Emergency responders discovered the man, 22, with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the 2700 block of West 18th Street about 2:15 a.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
  • A 46-year-old woman was shot to death around 2:30 a.m. Saturday as she stood in the street in the 7000 block of South Rhodes Avenue in Grand Crossing, police said. Someone in a car pulled up and shot her, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
  • A 13-year-old boy was wounded in Rogers Park just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The teen was in a parking lot in the 1500 block of West Jarvis Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston and transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital.
  • A Cook County corrections officer and a woman were wounded early Monday on the Near South Side. Paramedics responded to the first block of East Cermak Road about 1 a.m. Chicago Fire Department officials said. The officer, 31, was shot in the back and arms and went to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with graze wounds to her face and legs, police said. She was in fair to serious condition, fire officials said.

At least nine others were wounded in gun violence in the city from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

