16-year-old fatally shot, woman wounded in Ashburn

A teenager was shot to death and a woman was wounded Saturday night in Ashburn on the South Side.

The teen, 16, and the woman, 36, were in an alley after a party in the 3400 block of West 79th Street when someone shot them at about 10:20 p.m., according to the Chicago Police.

The 16-year-old was shot in the head, and the woman, who suffered a leg wound, was in good condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.