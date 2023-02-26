The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 26, 2023
16-year-old fatally shot, woman wounded in Ashburn

They were shot in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teenager was shot to death and a woman was wounded Saturday night in Ashburn on the South Side.

The teen, 16, and the woman, 36, were in an alley after a party in the 3400 block of West 79th Street when someone shot them at about 10:20 p.m., according to the Chicago Police.

The 16-year-old was shot in the head, and the woman, who suffered a leg wound, was in good condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

