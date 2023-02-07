Horoscope for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Something secretive or behind the scenes might surprise you. For example, a secret love affair might suddenly blossom out of the blue. (Kinda thrilling.) Admittedly, you might feel restless or even mildly agitated about something and not know why. Stay chill.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Quite likely, a friend will surprise you today. Or perhaps, you will meet someone new who is unusual or avant-garde? This is because encounters with others will have an unexpected, exciting quality. Possibly, you will be taken aback by member of a group or an organization. Perhaps you don’t agree with their mandate?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Some of you will develop a sudden crush on your boss or someone in a position of power. (“That person is irresistible.”) Or perhaps your reputation will suddenly shine because people appreciate your warmth, your talent and your help. Could be anything.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Travel plans might drop in your lap today. If so, you will have to act fast because this window of opportunity is brief. Alternatively, some of you might suddenly have to travel when you least expected to do so. Matters related to higher education, medicine, the law and social media might surprise.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Surprise gifts and goodies might come your way. Keep your pockets open because this is a definite possibility. Likewise, you might benefit indirectly because your partner or someone close to you gets a windfall. Meanwhile, intimate, sexy relationships might hold pleasant surprises.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Do not challenge parents, bosses and authority figures today. Instead, let partners and close friends spring a pleasant surprise on you. You might receive an invitation? They might suggest something that catches you off guard? Take a beat to think before you respond.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Steer clear of controversial arguments. Instead, switch your focus to matters that need your attention like surprises or unexpected events related to your job or possibly your health. (Maybe something unexpected with your pet?) It’s a crapshoot today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Unexpected social events and surprise invitations might delight you; nevertheless, parents should be vigilant because this can be an accident-prone time for your kids. Surprises in the romance department are likely as well. This could be a new flirtation? Or something refreshing and different will rejuvenate an existing romance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Avoid squabbles with partners, close friends, bosses and authority figures because they will likely be public or noticed by others for some reason. (Do you really want to do this?) Instead, be smart and stock the fridge because unexpected gatherings might take place at home. A family surprise could be in the picture.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Don’t be tempted by arguments about controversial politics. Instead, look for the gifts that this day will bring you, probably in an unexpected way. New faces, new places, new ideas and new adventures. It will please and excite you to learn something new. An unexpected short trip might delight?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors from others can come your way today. You might even get cold hard cash. (Or a room temperature check.) Spontaneous purchases might also take place today, especially if they’re related to something unusual, high-tech or modern art.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Taken an exciting break from your daily routine. Seek out stimulating friends and avoid bores. That’s because today you’re ready to party and do something different and unusual! Don’t worry. Something unexpected will happen because you will attract new friends and exciting diversions. Today you want freedom — not structure.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, comedian Chris Rock (1965) shares your birthday. You have a friendly, open, almost naive personality, which can confuse others because you have a strong intellect, a keen sense of justice and are verbally gifted. This year is about learning, teaching and reflection. Explore philosophies that will give you a better self-awareness. Enjoy times of solitude.

