Saturday, March 18, 2023
Chicago outdoors: Gull and green river, Braidwood bait, Jimmy Johnson fishing, carbon-neutral Classic

A ring-billed gull and the green Chicago River, a question on live bait and Braidwood Lake, football genius Jimmy Johnson and fishing and a carbon-neutral Bassmaster Classic are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
A ring-billed gull eyes the dyed-green Chicago River last Saturday after the St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Chicago.

Dale Bowman

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

I spotted this ring-billed gull last Saturday seemingly keeping an askance eye on the green Chicago River downtown. Amar Ayyash, the gull enthusiast who does the blog “Anything Larus,” confirmed my ID.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I’ve been looking for the rules for Braidwood, regarding live bait. I was also wondering if there’s any restrictions on using caught bluegill, live or cut bait.” Brian Olano

A: Braidwood follows statewide rules on live bait. In the FAQ section (ifishillinois.org/FAQS/#) of ifishillinois.org (a section that answers many regular questions), the key answer is: “There is nothing in the Illinois Fish Code that prohibits the use of legally taken bluegill or sunfish as bait for another species of fish.” You must follow all regulations for that species, such as bag and size limits.

BIG NUMBER

1st: Time that the Bassmaster Classic will be carbon-neutral, March 24-26 in Knoxville, Tenn.

LAST WORD

“I’m gonna go catch me a fish.”

— Jimmy Johnson, revealing the source of his acumen as a football mind, Tuesday morning on the “Mully & Haugh Show” on The Score.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson.

What made Jimmy Johnson such a football legend? Fishing.

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERING

Tuesday, March 21: Johnny Wilkins, Chicago Fishing School, “Keeping it Simple - How to Catch More Fish, Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m., arlingtonanglers.com

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

March 25-26: First youth spring turkey hunt

Through April 30: First lottery, Illinois residents only, fiream or muzzleloader deer permits

HUNTER SAFETY

April 22-23: Momence, (815) 472-4900

April 28-29:Morris, philliparnold3@gmail.com or (815) 343-7330

May 6-7: Ingleside, S.FREY2008@YAHOO.COM

SHOWTIME

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes and swap meets.

Through Sunday, March 19 (public portion):Illinois Taxidermist Association convention, Northfield Inn & Suites, Springfield

Friday, March 24, to March 26:Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, Knoxville Convention Center, Knoxville, Tenn.

Next Saturday, March 25:Walleyes Unlimited swap meet, Antioch VFW Post 4551

LAKE MICHIGAN FISHERIES

April 5: Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant’s spring workshop, Wilmette Harbor Club, 6-8:30 p.m., (virtual viewing will be April 13 6-8 p.m.), register for either at by clicking here

FUNDRAISER

Saturday, April 29: Help send autistic angler Robbie “Goose” Henderson, currently ranked sixth in the nation, to the National Bass Trail National Championships, Lake Hartwell, South Carolina, Musky Tales, Antioch, 5-9 p.m., contact Jeff Henderson at 847-409-1410 or goosefishing@yahoo.com

SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL

April 22: Illinois & Chicago chapter’s 50th annual fundraiser and banquet, Medinah Banquets, Addison

