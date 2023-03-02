Horoscope for March 2, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will enjoy cocooning at home by yourself, or you might like a heart-to-heart talk with a family member because family conversations will be warm and mutually supportive. Yes, you feel warm and friendly; nevertheless, you will welcome some privacy and downtime.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a great day to interact with others, particularly younger people. Get out and be involved with groups and organizations. Share your ideas because others need to hear your perspective, which will be sympathetic and compassionate. Don’t be afraid to speak up.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You make a fabulous impression on others, which is why bosses, parents and people in authority will be impressed with you. In fact, some are so impressed with you, a romance might blossom! Meanwhile, you might boost your income. Ka-ching!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a powerful day for you because the moon is in your sign dancing with Neptune, while Venus and Jupiter line up at the top of your chart. People see you as benevolent, attractive and successful. (A winning combo!) Meanwhile, tonight you want to party!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Travel for pleasure totally appeals. Meanwhile, you might develop a crush or a new romance with someone who is “different.” This is a solid day to discuss inheritances and issues regarding shared property because you will come out laughing all the way to the bank. Tonight, passion rules!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze with friends and partners because you are happy to see them and you want the best for them. Naturally, they will warm to your good feelings for them, and will want to share good times with you! It’s a marvelous evening to have fun and enjoy a date.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a productive day and you will accomplish a lot in a very pleasant way because others are cooperative and helpful. In fact, someone might be so helpful that a new romance or flirtation might begin. Relations with partners and friends are excellent. Share good times with someone this evening.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Put on your dancing shoes because it’s time to paint the town red! This is a wonderful day to socialize with others. It’s also a great day to enjoy fun activities with children, sports events, the arts, the theater, movies and above all romance, romance, romance! Get out the glitter!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will enjoy entertaining at home today. Certainly, family gatherings will be loving, upbeat and warm-hearted. In fact, family members will help each other, especially with home repairs. This is a great day to enjoy kids’ activities as well. Meanwhile, romance is in the air!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A warm, heart-to-heart discussion with a partner or close friend will be a bonding experience for both parties today. In fact, whatever transpires might shift a platonic friendship to a romantic level. (Anything is possible because this is a very romantic day and people feel particularly cozy.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If shopping today, you might be tempted to buy something elegant and luxurious. (Might even be a plane.) Caution about self-indulgence. Nevertheless, social outings will be fun and romantic! “And a good time was had by all.”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are a sensitive romantic. It’s important to know that today, and this evening, might be one of the best times to have a romantic date in the entire year! Gifts and goodies might come your way. You feel sociable and eager to reach out to others. You also feel playful, prankish and flirtatious!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Rebel Wilson (1980) shares your birthday. You are an independent thinker who is loyal to your friends. You have a vision of what you want for yourself. This is a marvelous year to socialize and enjoy life! Nurture the happiness and beauty you have within yourself. Old friends might reappear to rekindle relationships.

