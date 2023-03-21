The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Religion News Metro/State

Evergreen Park priest reinstated after child sexual abuse accusation

The Rev. Paul Guzman returns to his position as associate pastor at Most Holy Redeemer Parish effective immediately, according to a letter from Cardinal Blase Cupich.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
The Archdiocese of Chicago seal

Evergreen Park priest Paul Guzman was reinstated after an investigation found there was “insufficient reason to believe he was guilty of the allegation.”

An Evergreen Park priest was reinstated Tuesday, two weeks after the archdiocese launched an investigation into a child sexual abuse accusation from about 40 years ago.

The Rev. Paul Guzman returns to his position as associate pastor at Most Holy Redeemer Parish.

Guzman was reinstated after a review board found that there was “insufficient reason to believe he was guilty of the allegation,” according to a letter from Cardinal Blase Cupich.

Guzman, a U.S. Navy Reservist, was deployed on a ship overseas when the allegation was received by the archdiocese and was removed from ministry and interviewed by the Archdiocese Independent Review Board when he returned, archdiocese spokesperson Susan Thomas said.

Asked about the quick resolution of the investigation, Thomas said the allegation against Guzman was “handled according to established policies.”

The review board consists of nine to 11 individuals appointed by the cardinal, according to Thomas. Among those on the board include a psychiatrist, an attorney, a parish council member and a victim or parent of a victim of child sexual abuse.

In its investigation, the archdiocese interviewed Guzman, his accuser and other witnesses before providing investigation results to the review board, which then made the recommendation regarding Guzman’s reinstatement.

On March 11, the archdiocese received an allegation of sexual abuse that occurred when Guzman was a layman, 25 years before he entered Mundelein Seminary to prepare for the priesthood.

The accusation was reported to the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, Cupich said.

Guzman had agreed to live away from the parish during the investigation, Cupich said, and the accuser was offered pastoral services of the archdiocese’s victim assistance ministry.

“Father Guzman is convinced of the need for us as a Church to keep our word that the safety of children remains our priority,” Cupich said. “At the same time, we must keep our commitment to do everything possible to restore Father Guzman’s good name.”

Last year, the Archdiocese of Chicago added dozens of names to an online list of priests credibly accused of sex abuse.

Contributing: Cindy Hernandez

