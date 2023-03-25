No, colleges should not pay student-athletes

With March Madness upon us, perhaps it’s a good time to examine the ambiguous and contentious label of student-athlete. Are they first and foremost students, or are they athletes? Or worse, are they to become paid employees of their respective institutions? Their designation is an important one, not only for the individuals involved, but for others in the college or university community.

As it stands, here is what the average student-athlete commonly earns. He or she is awarded a scholarship that invariably includes free tuition and housing. In addition, they have access to special academic advisers and tutoring services. And if they stick it out, they’ll be able to “walk in May,” and leave with a degree.

Further, as of the summer of 2021, student-athletes can benefit financially from the use of their names, images, and likenesses, per revised NCAA guidelines. (Admittedly, it’s unclear how many do.)

That’s quite a haul, but apparently, that’s not enough for some folks. While the National Labor Relations Board seems to favor the argument that student-athletes should be considered paid employees, the issue has yet to be decisively resolved on the national level by the courts. Some proponents think that Congress should get involved.

The argument for such a radical change in status generally runs along these lines: Student-athletes represent and promote their respective institutions, often on the national stage; alumni follow their school’s teams and donate money; since the student-athletes often don’t make it to the professional level, they should be compensated in the here and now; and for the winning shot, broadcasting rights for games generate heavy revenues for the schools, and so the student-athletes should get their share.

Many would say that argument is a slam dunk, especially if they were on the side of the student-athletes to begin with, like alumni or sportswriters.

As a former college instructor, I just don’t buy it, and here’s why.

While the average college student could also make use of campus services such as tutoring, it’s often first-come, first-served, and not the specialized attention student-athletes receive. As for advisement, at the mid-term point and just before final exams, I’d receive formal requests from the student-athletes’ academic advisers asking for updates on their status. When you were in college, did you receive such attention?

Ironically, the heated debate over student loan forgiveness highlights an aspect of this issue: the often ridiculous cost of a college education. Toss in room and board, and anyone who benefits financially via a sports scholarship should consider themselves damned lucky to have received that privilege.

But perhaps I’m being too much of an armchair quarterback. I’d be willing to change my opinion, but only with certain conditions in place.

If they are to be paid employees, drop the pretense of them being students. No classes, no grades, no degrees. They can come to work — practices, team meetings, games — and then leave campus.

If they are to be paid employees, and not students, there is also no reason for them to be provided with room and board. They can find housing and pay their way like any other worker in any other job. Those dormitory rooms would be available for other students. There is often a waiting list.

Finally, if they are to be paid employees, they should be able to be fired if they fail to fulfill their assigned duties. But they will have contracts, you say! I’ve dealt with several labor contracts, and a non-performance clause is common, covering absenteeism, dereliction of duties, insubordination and criminal activity. All can result in termination. Why should a former student-athlete be treated differently than any other employee?

Too extreme? Even ridiculous? In a way, I agree. But then what is the solution?

Student-athletes should remain so — that’s it. They should take full advantage of all they are offered, dedicate themselves to their studies as much as they do to their sport, and by doing so, earn that much-needed degree.

What are they to do if they don’t accept the terms that I’ve just presented? As workers, they can walk and try their luck in the labor market, like any other worker.

Good luck with that.

John Vukmirovich is a Chicago area writer and book reviewer.

