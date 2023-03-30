The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 30, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Four robberies in an hour in West Loop and West Town

In three of the attacks, people were robbed at gunpoint.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Four robberies were reported in the West Town and West Loop neighborhoods over two hours Thursday morning, three of them at gunpoint.

The first attack occurred around 4 a.m. in the 700 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police. Two men, 51 and 57, were walking when two cars carrying four people approached. Two of them got out and demanded the men’s belongings at gunpoint. 

One of the robbers struck the 51-year-old in the face before both fled, police said. The victims declined medical treatment.

Abut 20 minutes later, a 69-year-old man was walking in the 800 block of North Wolcott Avenue when a four-door gray sedan approached and four people got out, police said. They pushed the man to the ground and robbed him, police said. The victim declined medical treatment.

Around 4:40 a.m., a 34-year-old man was inside his car in the 1500 block of North Talman Avenue when a silver sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, approached. Four people got out, displayed firearms and took money and personal belongings from the man.

Around 5 a.m., a 22-year-old man was outside in the 600 block of North Leavitt Street when a gray sedan approached, police said. Three people got out, pushed the man to the ground and took his personal property. The robbers got back into the sedan and fled south. The victim’s belongings were recovered nearby. 

Police did not say if the attacks were related.

