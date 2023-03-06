Lionel Richie bringing tour to Chicago; special guests Earth, Wind & Fire

Lionel Richie on Monday announced the dates for his upcoming 2023 tour, which includes special guests Earth, Wind & Fire. The tour arrives Aug. 5 at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison.
The 20-city Sing A Song All Night Long arena tour kicks off Aug. 4 in St. Paul, Minn., and wraps up Sept. 15 in Los Angeles.
The Oscar-winning Richie, a four-time Grammy Award winner and a co-judge along with Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on “American Idol,” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. He was also awarded the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song last year.
Chicago’s Earth, Wind & Fire have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide since their founding in 1969 by the late Maurice White. They are nine-time Grammy Award winners.
A CitiCard ticket pre-sale kicks off at 10 a.m March 7 at www.citientertainment.com.
The general onsale begins at 10 a.m. March 13 at ticketmaster.com.
NOTE: Chicago’s Black Ensemble Theater is currently presenting “Reasons: A Tribute to Earth Wind & Fire.”
Here are the dates for the tour:
Aug 4 – St Paul, MN– Xcel, Energy Center
Aug 5 – Chicago, United Center
Aug 8 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
Aug 9 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
Aug 11 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
Aug 12 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
Aug 18 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
Aug 19 – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
Aug 22 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
Aug 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL, FLA Live Arena
Aug 26 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
Aug 29 – Austin, TX, Moody Center
Sep 1 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
Sep 2 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center
Sep 5 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena
Sep 8 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
Sep 11 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum