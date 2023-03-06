Lionel Richie bringing tour to Chicago; special guests Earth, Wind & Fire

Lionel Richie on Monday announced the dates for his upcoming 2023 tour, which includes special guests Earth, Wind & Fire. The tour arrives Aug. 5 at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison.

The 20-city Sing A Song All Night Long arena tour kicks off Aug. 4 in St. Paul, Minn., and wraps up Sept. 15 in Los Angeles.

The Oscar-winning Richie, a four-time Grammy Award winner and a co-judge along with Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on “American Idol,” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. He was also awarded the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song last year.

Chicago’s Earth, Wind & Fire have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide since their founding in 1969 by the late Maurice White. They are nine-time Grammy Award winners.

A CitiCard ticket pre-sale kicks off at 10 a.m March 7 at www.citientertainment.com.

The general onsale begins at 10 a.m. March 13 at ticketmaster.com.

NOTE: Chicago’s Black Ensemble Theater is currently presenting “Reasons: A Tribute to Earth Wind & Fire.”

Earth, Wind & Fire. Jabari Jacobs

Here are the dates for the tour:

Aug 4 – St Paul, MN​– Xcel, Energy Center

Aug 5 – Chicago, United Center

Aug 8 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

Aug 9 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

Aug 11 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

Aug 12 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

Aug 18 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

Aug 19 – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena

Aug 22 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

Aug 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL, FLA Live Arena

Aug 26 – Tampa, FL​, Amalie Arena

Aug 29 – Austin, TX​, Moody Center

Sep 1 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

Sep 2 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center

Sep 5 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena

Sep 8 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

Sep 11 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum

