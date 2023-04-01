The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 1, 2023
14-year-old girl critically hurt when bullets from street hit West Pullman home

The girl was inside a residence in the 12600 block of South Lowe Avenue when she heard gunshots coming from the street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 14-year-old girl was shot early Saturday in West Pullman.

Sun-Times file

A 14-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting early Saturday in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The girl was inside a residence in the 12600 block of South Lowe Avenue when she heard gunshots coming from the street and felt pain about 1:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.

She suffered two gunshot wounds to the left thigh and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

