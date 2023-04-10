The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 25, 2023

Chicago Sun-Times names three new editorial leaders

By  Sun-Times
   
SHARE Chicago Sun-Times names three new editorial leaders
Newbart_01.jpeg

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

CHICAGO (April 10, 2023) – Today the Chicago Sun-Times announced three key appointments in its growing newsroom, including the promotion of Dave Newbart and Paul Saltzman, and the hiring of Kaitlyn Jakola, into editorial leadership roles.

Dave Newbart

Dave Newbart

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Dave Newbart was named managing editor, news. Newbart has been with the Sun-Times for the past five years, serving as the interim managing editor for the last 11 months and previously as the deputy managing editor, news, and city desk editor. He also was a part of the Sun-Times newsroom for more than 13 years from 1999-2012 as a reporter and then as assistant metro editor. In past roles, Newbart was the interim executive editor for the Chicago Reader and a senior editor for more than five years at DNAInfo/Chicago. 

Dave has won multiple awards as a reporter in Illinois and Wisconsin, including a Peter Lisagor Award for in-depth education reporting and an Illinois AP Editors Association Award for best entertainment coverage for his series on the 25th anniversary of “The Blues Brothers.” As an editor, he oversaw reporters whose education, state government, crime and other coverage has been honored with a National Headliner Award and by the Chicago Headline Club, Illinois Press Association, Association of Alternative News Media and the National Association of Black Journalists. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia, Knox College and Oak Park and River Forest High School.

Paul Saltzman

Paul Saltzman

Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Paul Saltzman was named deputy managing editor, enterprise and investigations. Most recently he has managed investigations and the Sunday paper as deputy metro editor, investigations. In his expanded role, he will also oversee enterprise reporting. 

Saltzman helped develop “The Watchdogs” into a trusted brand for investigative journalism and has guided reporters on stories that have made an impact and that have been recognized with national honors, including the Pulitzer Prize, George Polk Awards, National Headliner Awards, Investigative Reporters and Editors Awards, Society of Professional Journalists’ Sigma Delta Chi Awards, National Association of Black Journalists’ Salute to Excellence Awards, Society for Features Journalism Excellence-in-Features Awards, Education Writers Association’s National Awards for Education Reporting and Society of Professional Obituary Writers’ “Grimmys” awards.

Saltzman is a two-time winner of the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors’ “Innovator of the Year” award; has developed collaborations with online, print and broadcast reporting partners in Chicago and nationally; and has been recognized as a John S. Carroll Journalist of the Year for volunteer efforts with The News Literacy Project to help students learn to tell what information they can trust. 

Kaitlyn Jakola

Kaitlyn Jakola

Hudson Lane Photo

Kaitlyn Jakola joins the Sun-Times as editorial director, strategy and operations – a new role for the newsroom. In this role, Jakola will guide newsroom operations and processes, including workflows and forward planning, to help grow the impact of Sun-Times’ journalism. 

Jakola is a Chicago-based journalist with a decade of experience as an editor and newsroom leader. Most recently, she was managing editor at The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering the American gun violence crisis, where she led distribution and engagement, as well as newsroom operations. Previously, she was on the managing editor team at Insider/Business Insider, where she launched a six-month fellowship program for early career journalists looking to get their start in digital media and hired dozens of full-time staff to the growing digital newsroom. Prior to that, she was copy chief at Mic, where she developed a passion for “conscious copy editing” and inclusive language; she has spoken on the topic as a guest lecturer in university classes and at the annual ACES conference. 

Jakola has also taught digital copy editing classes in New York University’s School of Professional Studies. In 2019, Kaitlyn was selected for Poynter’s Leadership Academy for Diversity in Digital Media, and in 2022, she was chosen for the Women’s Leadership Accelerator program sponsored by the Online News Association. Jakola graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. 

“Dave and Paul are mission-based, empathetic leaders with deep knowledge of the Sun-Times newsroom, and Kaitlyn brings important new skills and experience to the team,” said Jennifer Kho, executive editor of the Sun-Times. “I’m confident that they will set us up for success in our next chapter, and I’m looking forward to seeing all they’ll accomplish in their critical new roles for our growing newsroom.”

About the Chicago Sun-Times

Winner of eight Pulitzer Prizes, the Chicago Sun-Times is known for its hard-hitting investigative reporting, in-depth political coverage, timely behind-the-scenes sports analysis, and insightful entertainment and cultural coverage. Chicago Public Media acquired the Chicago Sun-Times in 2022 to form one of the largest nonprofit news organizations in the nation. Together under the banner of Chicago Public Media, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ Chicago reach more than 2.5 million people a week in the Chicago area across broadcast, print, and digital platforms. 

###

Next Up In News
2 charged with fatally shooting mother of top Ohio State football recruit, wounding 4 others
Logan Square Farmers Market back on Sunday after backlash over ‘pause’
Friday Morning Swim Club is canceled but hundreds show up, with police monitoring
Three women who brought #MeToo allegations against Madigan circle find relief and hope in guilty verdict of ex-top aide
Jury takes 5 hours to convict Madigan’s ex-top aide of perjury, attempted obstruction of justice: ‘This should stand as a clear message’
Man rescued from lake after tumbling off pier at 31st Street Beach
The Latest
Boys ride a bicycle outside a migrant shelter in the Pilsen neighborhood July 17.
Letters to the Editor
Ease Venezuela sanctions to reduce number of migrants seeking asylum in America
The U.S. has been working for a regime change in that country. Using economic sanctions, our government has devastated Venezuela’s economy.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Police tape is tied to a fence at the scene where Ashley Griggs, 40, was killed and four others were wounded in a drive-by mass shooting near South Karlov Avenue and West Washington Boulevard in West Garfield Park, Monday, July 17.
Crime
2 charged with fatally shooting mother of top Ohio State football recruit, wounding 4 others
Manuel Bahamon, 22, and Ismael Lozada, 23 both face one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder, Chicago police announced Friday.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Hayet Rida at her Bucktown boutique KHOI, which she opened the same month she was laid off from her corporate job with Meta.
Entertainment and Culture
Jewelry designer Hayet Rida gambles on a Bucktown boutique that defies some rules of retail
In one year, she went from e-commerce designer to store owner to a featured name at New York Fashion Week.
By Samantha Callender | WBEZ
 
Part of a new Pilsen mural, overseen by artist Mario Mena and intended to celebrate Mexican heritage as well as promote the Chicago Bulls.
Murals and Mosaics
In Pilsen mural, skeletons riding stampeding cattle offer a nod to Mexican heritage, the Bulls
Mario Mena and more than a dozen teenage artists completed the mural that envelops a house at 19th Street and Wolcott Avenue.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Morgan Park’s Tysean Griffin (1) looks for running room against Kankakee last season.
High School Football
Breaking down the area’s top 10 offensive players
The list includes top prospects heading to two-time defending national champ Georgia, Notre Dame, Clemson and a variety of Big Ten schools.
By Mike Clark
 