Teen boy, 17, fatally shot in Humboldt Park

Gunshots in Humboldt Park on Sunday left a teenage boy dead and multiple people wounded, police said.
The boy, 17, was fatally shot in the 800 block of North Drexel Avenue just before 6:10 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Two other males, ages 16 and 21, were also shot, according to Chicago police.
The 16-year-old male was hospitalized at West Suburban Hospital, and his condition was unknown. The 21-year-old man was in good condition at Stroger Hospital after being shot in the same block, Chicago police said.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
The Latest
The U.S. secretary of state asks his Russian counterpart to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, who are being held on espionage charges.
Speakers shared stories of adversity, while comedians delivered laughs to lighten the mood at an event sponsored by Authentic Revival Movement.
Few, if any, coaches in Final Four history paid their dues longer than the 63-year-old leader of the Aztecs.
Trump’s campaign announced he’ll make a speech Tuesday evening from Mar-a-Lago to project strength and defiance after he appears in court in New York on criminal charges.
Two days out from Election Day, Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas focused largely on African American wards where Mayor Lori Lightfoot performed well in the general election.