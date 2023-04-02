The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 2, 2023

Teen boy, 17, fatally shot in Humboldt Park

A boy, 17, was among others shot in Humboldt Park on Sunday night. He was pronounced dead, police said.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Teen boy, 17, fatally shot in Humboldt Park
A man was shot to death Mar. 20, 2022, in Roseland.

Gunshots in Humboldt Park on Sunday left a teenage boy dead and multiple people wounded, police said.

The boy, 17, was fatally shot in the 800 block of North Drexel Avenue just before 6:10 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Two other males, ages 16 and 21, were also shot, according to Chicago police.

The 16-year-old male was hospitalized at West Suburban Hospital, and his condition was unknown. The 21-year-old man was in good condition at Stroger Hospital after being shot in the same block, Chicago police said.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In News
Blinken calls on Russia to immediately free 2 detained Americans
‘Laughing But Serious’ event raises money to help first responders manage effects of stress
Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment
Johnson, Vallas tour South Side churches in final weekend campaign push before mayoral runoff
Pope Francis marks Palm Sunday in Vatican square
Ex-Arkansas Asa Hutchinson launches 2024 GOP campaign; calls on Trump to step down
The Latest
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the Lefortovsky court to a bus in Moscow on March 30. The FSB, Russia’s top security agency, said Gershkovich was collecting information on an enterprise of the military-industrial complex.
Nation/World
Blinken calls on Russia to immediately free 2 detained Americans
The U.S. secretary of state asks his Russian counterpart to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, who are being held on espionage charges.
By Saji Mathai
 
IMG_1485.jpg
Chicago
‘Laughing But Serious’ event raises money to help first responders manage effects of stress
Speakers shared stories of adversity, while comedians delivered laughs to lighten the mood at an event sponsored by Authentic Revival Movement.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Creighton v San Diego State
Sports
San Diego State’s Dutcher took an extra-long route — starting at Illinois — to the Final Four
Few, if any, coaches in Final Four history paid their dues longer than the 63-year-old leader of the Aztecs.
By Steve Greenberg
 
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he leaves Trump International Golf Club in his motorcade, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: FLEV101
Nation/World
Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment
Trump’s campaign announced he’ll make a speech Tuesday evening from Mar-a-Lago to project strength and defiance after he appears in court in New York on criminal charges.
By Jill Colvin | Associated Press and Colleen Long | Associated Press
 
Pastor John F. Hannah prays for Chicago mayoral candidate former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas at the New Life Covenant Church at 7621 S Greenwood Ave in Grand Crossing, Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Elections
Johnson, Vallas tour South Side churches in final weekend campaign push before mayoral runoff
Two days out from Election Day, Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas focused largely on African American wards where Mayor Lori Lightfoot performed well in the general election.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 