Teen boy, 17, fatally shot in Humboldt Park

Gunshots in Humboldt Park on Sunday left a teenage boy dead and multiple people wounded, police said.

The boy, 17, was fatally shot in the 800 block of North Drexel Avenue just before 6:10 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Two other males, ages 16 and 21, were also shot, according to Chicago police.

The 16-year-old male was hospitalized at West Suburban Hospital, and his condition was unknown. The 21-year-old man was in good condition at Stroger Hospital after being shot in the same block, Chicago police said.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

