The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 24, 2023

White Sox appearance leader Jimmy Lambert doing his share

“The number one thing in the big leagues is availability,” Jimmy Lambert said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox appearance leader Jimmy Lambert doing his share
Jimmy Lambert of the White Sox throws against the Angels last season. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jimmy Lambert of the White Sox throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 27, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Getty

TORONTO — Jimmy Lambert led the White Sox bullpen with 12 appearances entering Monday, which is saying something for a team that hasn’t had enough lengthy outings from its starters.

Lambert has not only made himself available, but he had pitched effectively with a 3.27 ERA and 16 strikeouts and six walks in 11 innings entering Monday’s series against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

“The number one thing in the big leagues is availability,” Lambert told the Sun-Times. “If you’re available, you’re way more valuable than if you’re not available. So you do what you can to be available every day.”

Lambert has pitched on consecutive days three times since April 10 and has gone more than one inning twice. Lucas Giolito has pitched six innings three times, Dylan Cease twice and Clevinger, Michael Kopech and Lance Lynn – entering Monday’s start – one time, putting plenty on a bullpen that owned a 6.22 ERA, although 2.86 in its previous six games.

“You just have to have good communication with the manager, pitching coaches and trainers,” Lambert said. “Trainers have done a very good job keeping me as ready as possible.”

Being available for any reliever is knowing the arm’s limits, when to push it and knowing when to back off.

“There is definitely a fine line,” Lambert said. “But I also think that our mind is very strong. And sometimes we guard ourselves too much. Our bodies are capable of more than we think they are and sometimes testing our limits is a good thing. See how far we can go. You don’t want to get hurt. That’s in the back of everyone’s mind. But sometimes you have to test limits.”

Lambert missed most of the 2019 season after having Tommy John surgery and he dealt with a right forearm strain in 2020. Having been through those has its benefits now, he said.

“For sure. But I think also with injuries, when you’re truly injured it allows you to learn your body and the experience of being injured helps you understand the difference between soreness and injury,” Lambert said. “It helps you know better when the right time to pull back is. All of those experiences have helped me.”

Anderson close to rehab assignment

Shortstop Tim Anderson worked out without a brace on his left knee and will likely head to Triple-A Charlotte for a rehab assignment any day now.

The Sox are 2-9 since Anderson went down with a sprained left knee in Minnesota. While saying there is much more to the Sox’ recent slide, Grifol said Anderson is “the heart and soul of the club. As he goes, we go. He’s the energy.”

Yoan Moncada (back), meanwhile, is further behind Anderson with no timetable for a return.

Kelly reinstated, Giolito on Bereavement

Reliever Joe Kelly (groin strain) was reinstated from the 15-day IL and Giolito was placed on the Bereavement List. Giolito will not miss a start, manager Pedro Grifol said.

Video gamer

Giolito said he uses a video game to prepare for his starts.

“I do my like video game thing with MLB: The Show, so I can really like kind of commit that stuff to memory and like practice like my sequences,” Giolito said on the Chris Rose Rotation podcast. “Oh, I’m in this situation, what are the pitches that I feel very confident to get this guy out, get out of this situation.”

Hendriks sighting?

Liam Hendriks, who is cancer free and working in Arizona toward a return, might make an appearance in Chicago on the upcoming homestand before returning to Arizona to pitch in games, Grifol said.

Next Up In News
Ginnie Newhart, comedian’s wife for six decades, dies at 82
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson’s team moving quickly to find interim police superintendent
One-quarter of detainees in Cook County juvenile lockup are shot, killed after serving time, study finds
Letter carriers being robbed of master keys in first week on the job, union says
Closing their case in ComEd bribery trial, prosecutors hammer at ‘stunning’ stream of benefits delivered to Michael Madigan
Off-duty cop faces dismissal for shooting unarmed burglar who broke into his apartment building
The Latest
merlin_112922130.jpg
Obituaries
Ginnie Newhart, comedian’s wife for six decades, dies at 82
She is credited with providing the idea for the classic ending of Bob’s series “Newhart.”
By Associated Press
 
New evidence technicians take an oath during the Chicago Police Department’s graduation and promotion ceremony on Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022.
City Hall
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson’s team moving quickly to find interim police superintendent
Those being considered to replace departing Interim Supt. Eric Carter — at least until Johnson chooses a permanent superintendent — include three former members of CPD’s leadership team.
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 
Cook County’s Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.
Crime
One-quarter of detainees in Cook County juvenile lockup are shot, killed after serving time, study finds
Long-term research from Northwestern University finds that rates of firearm injury or death are higher for juvenile detainees than for the general population and those from similar demographic backgrounds.
By Andy Grimm
 
merlin_111798178.jpg
Accused of bilking Vallas campaign out of $680,000, consultant says allegations are ‘shameful and unfounded’
“In the end, the voters were right,” consultant Chimaobi Enyia said Monday. “Paul Vallas did not deserve to be the mayor of the city of Chicago.”
By Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman
 
A photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throwing a pass against the Bears in 2018.
Bears
Bears celebrate Aaron Rodgers trade, but no guarantee rivalry with Packers will shift
Regardless, the Bears and Packers both feel like they rid themselves of a problem Monday.
By Jason Lieser
 