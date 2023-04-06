Fatal Gold Coast high-rise fire ruled an accident

The Gold Coast high-rise blaze, which left a Chicago Fire Department lieutenant dead, was started by combustibles too close to a “heat-generating appliance,” officials said.

The Office of Fire Investigation ruled the fire in the 1200 block of North Lake Shore Drive accidental. Fire officials did not provide any additional details on the type of appliance that started the blaze.

The fire was contained to one unit in the building, but elevators were not working and firefighters had to climb 26 flights of stairs to get to a staging area where crews were being rotated to fight the blaze.

Lt. Jan Tchoryk collapsed in an 11th-floor stairwell while making his way to the fire, according to officials. He was taken to the hospital in “very critical” condition and later succumbed to his injuries. He was a member of the department for 26 years.

Three other firefighters and two civilians were also injured. The firefighters were listed in fair to serious condition while the civilians were reported to be in good condition.

Chicago firefighters stand at ease on Wednesday after a procession outside of the medical examiner’s office at 2121 W Harrison St, Lt. Jan Tchoryk died responding to a high-rise fire in the Gold Coast neighborhood. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Tuesday morning, firefighter Jermaine Pelt, 49, died while responding to a house fire in the 12000 block of South Wallace Avenue.

“It is unprecedented to lose two firefighters in back-to-back days, in different circumstances, but each of them responding to a call to serve and responding to the aid of others,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news conference on Wednesday.

Pelt, a 17-year veteran of the department, became separated from fellow firefighters after they were ordered to evacuate a West Pullman home that was going up in flames.

Crews went back inside and quickly found Pelt, who was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy released Wednesday determined he died of carbon monoxide toxicity from inhalation of smoke and soot, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the West Pullman fire.