The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 6, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Fatal Gold Coast high-rise fire ruled an accident

The Office of Fire Investigation said the high-rise fire in the 1200 block of North Lake Shore Drive was caused by combustibles too close to a “heat-generating appliance.”

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE Fatal Gold Coast high-rise fire ruled an accident
Smoke billows from a building that is on fire as water shoots out a balcony door in the 1200 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Fire investigators determined the fire on the 27th floor of a Gold Coast high-rise was an accident.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

The Gold Coast high-rise blaze, which left a Chicago Fire Department lieutenant dead, was started by combustibles too close to a “heat-generating appliance,” officials said.

The Office of Fire Investigation ruled the fire in the 1200 block of North Lake Shore Drive accidental. Fire officials did not provide any additional details on the type of appliance that started the blaze.

The fire was contained to one unit in the building, but elevators were not working and firefighters had to climb 26 flights of stairs to get to a staging area where crews were being rotated to fight the blaze.

Lt. Jan Tchoryk collapsed in an 11th-floor stairwell while making his way to the fire, according to officials. He was taken to the hospital in “very critical” condition and later succumbed to his injuries. He was a member of the department for 26 years.

Three other firefighters and two civilians were also injured. The firefighters were listed in fair to serious condition while the civilians were reported to be in good condition.

Chicago firefighters stand at ease on Wednesday after a procession outside of the medical examiner’s office at 2121 W Harrison St, Lt. Jan Tchoryk died responding to a high-rise fire in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Chicago firefighters stand at ease on Wednesday after a procession outside of the medical examiner’s office at 2121 W Harrison St, Lt. Jan Tchoryk died responding to a high-rise fire in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Tuesday morning, firefighter Jermaine Pelt, 49, died while responding to a house fire in the 12000 block of South Wallace Avenue.

“It is unprecedented to lose two firefighters in back-to-back days, in different circumstances, but each of them responding to a call to serve and responding to the aid of others,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news conference on Wednesday. 

Pelt, a 17-year veteran of the department, became separated from fellow firefighters after they were ordered to evacuate a West Pullman home that was going up in flames.

Crews went back inside and quickly found Pelt, who was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy released Wednesday determined he died of carbon monoxide toxicity from inhalation of smoke and soot, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the West Pullman fire.

Next Up In News
Dog taken from owner at gunpoint in Chatham
2 teens charged with string of carjackings and robberies in under an hour in Logan Square
A new home for Rocky the coyote
Federal agency to raze three-story building on State Street
Firefighter Jermaine Pelt died of carbon monoxide poisoning, autopsy finds
LSU’s Reese on White House flap: ‘We’ll go to the Obamas’
The Latest
Residents embrace while evacuating their neighborhood after a large tornado damaged hundreds of homes and buildings on March 31 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tornados damaged hundreds of homes and buildings Friday afternoon across a large part of Central Arkansas.
Columnists
After disaster blows through, we’re all on the same side
My friend Philip Martin has some thoughts on this. “Let’s not get schmaltzy about this,” he writes. “Tragedy is not an occasion for inspiration. Most people see this as just what you do — if someone needs your help, you help.”
By Gene Lyons
 
Crime scene tape
Crime
Dog taken from owner at gunpoint in Chatham
The owner, a 39-year-old woman, was outside with her gray Cane Corso in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue when a gray SUV approached and three people grabbed the dog at gunpoint
By Mohammad Samra
 
Brandon Johnson waves to a supporter after speaking at his election party Tuesday night.
Columnists
Next mayor has his work cut out for him
Being the Defund-the-Police guy is actually liberating.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Cubs Opening Day starter Marcus Stroman celebrates after retiring the side in the sixth inning on March 30 at Wrigley Field.
Cubs
How Marcus Stroman’s first season with the Cubs set him up to be ‘the guy’ in 2023
Stroman is set to make his second start of the season Friday, after a rainout in Cincinnati pushed back his schedule.
By Maddie Lee
 
Terminally ill residents of Illinois should have the option, in consultation with their family, physician or faith leader, to make the end-of-life care decisions that are right for them, a Sun-Times reader writes.
Letters to the Editor
Loved ones should discuss end of life wishes before it’s too late
My aunt, who has advanced Alzheimer’s dementia, no longer recognizes herself in the mirror and fights staff over washing her hair. Nothing about how she lived her life suggests to me that she would want to continue living in this manner.I would like to encourage residents of Illinois to consider their wishes for end of life.
By Letters to the Editor
 