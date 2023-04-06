Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 64-T
Conversation between Michael Madigan and Michael McClain about Juan Ochoa.
CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.
CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812
ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan
DATE: July 17, 2018
TIME: 10:31 a.m.
SESSION NUMBER: 8447
MADIGAN: Hello
MCCLAIN: Speaker? Mike McClain.
MADIGAN: Yeah Mike, how are you?
MCCLAIN: I’m good, how are you?
MADIGAN: Good, good.
MCCLAIN: Speaker, Speaker, Juan Ochoa?
MADIGAN: Yeah?
MCCLAIN: You may call him.
MADIGAN: So that’s gonna happen?
MCCLAIN: Yep. So, Chris Crane
MADIGAN: -Okay
MCCLAIN: -Told, um, Anne yesterday, and Anne called me this morning.
MADIGAN: Very good.
MCCLAIN: Um, and I made it clear that, so our friend should now call Juan. She said, “Yes.”
MADIGAN: Okay, now I’ll probably call Gu—, Gutierrez.
MCCLAIN: Okay.
MADIGAN: Tell him first.
MCCLAIN: Sure.
MADIGAN: I mean he, he’s the reason I would talk to Juan Ochoa.
MCCLAIN: Sure.
MADIGAN: (Laughs.) When I thought he was still gonna be a Congressman.
MCCLAIN: (Laughs.) Exactly. Um, can I give you just a little bit of, um, meat around it?
MADIGAN: Yeah.
MCCLAIN: So he will um, Chris Crane asked Anne to set up a dinner so that he can have dinner with Joe Dominguez. Which makes sense.
MADIGAN: Mhm.
MCCLAIN: And um, and uh, they have a board meeting this Thursday so he would not be at that board meeting, but the next quarter board meeting he would be at.
MADIGAN: Mhm, okay.
MCCLAIN: So they’re quarterly board meetings.
MADIGAN: Okay, very good.
MCCLAIN: That way, that way you got a little bit more information for him than just
MADIGAN: -Mhm, mhm.
MCCLAIN: And, and they’ll work with him how to roll it out and all that, so.
MADIGAN: Sure, alright so there’s a board meeting on Thursday, but he won’t be in place for that.
MCCLAIN: Right.
MADIGAN: But he will be for the next one. Okay.-
MCCLAIN: -Right.
MADIGAN: Very good, I’ll call Luis right now.
MCCLAIN: Okay.
MADIGAN: Okay, thank you.
MCCLAIN: Yes, sir. Take care.
MADIGAN: Bye, bye.
MCCLAIN: Bye.
(END OF CONVERSATION)