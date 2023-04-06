The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 6, 2023

Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 64-T

Conversation between Michael Madigan and Michael McClain about Juan Ochoa.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al. 

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812 

ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan 

DATE: July 17, 2018 

TIME: 10:31 a.m. 

SESSION NUMBER: 8447 

MADIGAN: Hello 

MCCLAIN: Speaker? Mike McClain. 

MADIGAN: Yeah Mike, how are you? 

MCCLAIN: I’m good, how are you? 

MADIGAN: Good, good. 

MCCLAIN: Speaker, Speaker, Juan Ochoa? 

MADIGAN: Yeah? 

MCCLAIN: You may call him. 

MADIGAN: So that’s gonna happen? 

MCCLAIN: Yep. So, Chris Crane 

MADIGAN: -Okay 

MCCLAIN: -Told, um, Anne yesterday, and Anne called me this morning. 

MADIGAN: Very good. 

MCCLAIN: Um, and I made it clear that, so our friend should now call Juan. She said, “Yes.” 

MADIGAN: Okay, now I’ll probably call Gu—, Gutierrez.   

MCCLAIN: Okay. 

MADIGAN: Tell him first. 

MCCLAIN: Sure. 

MADIGAN: I mean he, he’s the reason I would talk to Juan Ochoa.

MCCLAIN: Sure. 

MADIGAN: (Laughs.) When I thought he was still gonna be a Congressman. 

MCCLAIN: (Laughs.) Exactly. Um, can I give you just a little bit of, um, meat around it? 

MADIGAN: Yeah. 

MCCLAIN: So he will um, Chris Crane asked Anne to set up a dinner so that he can have dinner with Joe Dominguez. Which makes sense. 

MADIGAN: Mhm. 

MCCLAIN: And um, and uh, they have a board meeting this Thursday so he would not be at that board meeting, but the next quarter board meeting he would be at.  

MADIGAN: Mhm, okay. 

MCCLAIN: So they’re quarterly board meetings. 

MADIGAN: Okay, very good. 

MCCLAIN: That way, that way you got a little bit more information for him than just 

MADIGAN: -Mhm, mhm. 

MCCLAIN: And, and they’ll work with him how to roll it out and all that, so. 

MADIGAN: Sure, alright so there’s a board meeting on Thursday, but he won’t be in place for that. 

MCCLAIN: Right. 

MADIGAN: But he will be for the next one. Okay.-

MCCLAIN: -Right. 

MADIGAN: Very good, I’ll call Luis right now. 

MCCLAIN: Okay. 

MADIGAN: Okay, thank you. 

MCCLAIN: Yes, sir. Take care.

MADIGAN: Bye, bye. 

MCCLAIN: Bye. 

(END OF CONVERSATION)

Read the original transcript of the conversation.

