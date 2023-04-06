Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 64-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812

ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan

DATE: July 17, 2018

TIME: 10:31 a.m.

SESSION NUMBER: 8447

MADIGAN: Hello

MCCLAIN: Speaker? Mike McClain.

MADIGAN: Yeah Mike, how are you?

MCCLAIN: I’m good, how are you?

MADIGAN: Good, good.

MCCLAIN: Speaker, Speaker, Juan Ochoa?

MADIGAN: Yeah?

MCCLAIN: You may call him.

MADIGAN: So that’s gonna happen?

MCCLAIN: Yep. So, Chris Crane

MADIGAN: -Okay

MCCLAIN: -Told, um, Anne yesterday, and Anne called me this morning.

MADIGAN: Very good.

MCCLAIN: Um, and I made it clear that, so our friend should now call Juan. She said, “Yes.”

MADIGAN: Okay, now I’ll probably call Gu—, Gutierrez.

MCCLAIN: Okay.

MADIGAN: Tell him first.

MCCLAIN: Sure.

MADIGAN: I mean he, he’s the reason I would talk to Juan Ochoa.

MCCLAIN: Sure.

MADIGAN: (Laughs.) When I thought he was still gonna be a Congressman.

MCCLAIN: (Laughs.) Exactly. Um, can I give you just a little bit of, um, meat around it?

MADIGAN: Yeah.

MCCLAIN: So he will um, Chris Crane asked Anne to set up a dinner so that he can have dinner with Joe Dominguez. Which makes sense.

MADIGAN: Mhm.

MCCLAIN: And um, and uh, they have a board meeting this Thursday so he would not be at that board meeting, but the next quarter board meeting he would be at.

MADIGAN: Mhm, okay.

MCCLAIN: So they’re quarterly board meetings.

MADIGAN: Okay, very good.

MCCLAIN: That way, that way you got a little bit more information for him than just

MADIGAN: -Mhm, mhm.

MCCLAIN: And, and they’ll work with him how to roll it out and all that, so.

MADIGAN: Sure, alright so there’s a board meeting on Thursday, but he won’t be in place for that.

MCCLAIN: Right.

MADIGAN: But he will be for the next one. Okay.-

MCCLAIN: -Right.

MADIGAN: Very good, I’ll call Luis right now.

MCCLAIN: Okay.

MADIGAN: Okay, thank you.

MCCLAIN: Yes, sir. Take care.

MADIGAN: Bye, bye.

MCCLAIN: Bye.

(END OF CONVERSATION)

Read the original transcript of the conversation.

