Teen fatally shot in Dunning

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening in the Dunning neighborhood.

About 7 p.m., the teen was in the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue when he got into a verbal altercation with an unknown person, who then shot him, according to Chicago police.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left abdomen and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.