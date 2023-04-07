Teen fatally shot in Dunning

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening in the Dunning neighborhood.
About 7 p.m., the teen was in the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue when he got into a verbal altercation with an unknown person, who then shot him, according to Chicago police.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left abdomen and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
Junior Bernie Madoff? Businessmen who say they were bilked of tens of millions say Sean Grusd was just as ‘brazen’
The Latest
While the win over Dallas on Friday was more about pride than changing anything in the standings for the Bulls, with the Raptors losing to the Celtics, the play-in game was set.
The person was pronounced dead at the Main Street station, according to a spokesperson from Metra.
Suburban TikTok gardener Ebony Jamison, AKA BrownSkinBeautiful, has some ideas to help with your gardening
“Gardening is a very patient game,” she says. “Like most things in life, you have to do the work, keep watering and be patient.”
He’s accused of conning prominent Chicago businessmen including John Stafford III and Patrick Buck into investing millions — but spending the money on fancy cars, real estate and vacations.
When she’s sworn in next month, Manaa-Hoppenworth will join 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee as the only Asian Americans on the Council. “I’m just thinking of my dad — never in his wildest dreams would he have imagined we’d get here,” Manaa-Hoppenworth told the Sun-Times earlier this week.