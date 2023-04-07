The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 7, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Teen fatally shot in Dunning

He was attacked in the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Teen fatally shot in Dunning
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png

Adobe Stock Photo

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening in the Dunning neighborhood.

About 7 p.m., the teen was in the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue when he got into a verbal altercation with an unknown person, who then shot him, according to Chicago police.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left abdomen and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In News
Person struck and killed by Metra train in Downers Grove
Junior Bernie Madoff? Businessmen who say they were bilked of tens of millions say Sean Grusd was just as ‘brazen’
Manaa-Hoppenworth makes City Council history in 48th Ward runoff as Dunne concedes
Meet and sweet? Johnson and Pritzker sound like they like one another — more than talking taxes
Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings
Lightfoot condemns CPD Twitter account’s ‘like’ of anti-trans post: ‘We are an inclusive city’
The Latest
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls will start their play-in journey Wednesday in Toronto
While the win over Dallas on Friday was more about pride than changing anything in the standings for the Bulls, with the Raptors losing to the Celtics, the play-in game was set.
By Joe Cowley
 
A Metra train arrives at the LaSalle Street Metra Station in the Loop, Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021.
News
Person struck and killed by Metra train in Downers Grove
The person was pronounced dead at the Main Street station, according to a spokesperson from Metra.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ebony Jamison (left), who started backyard gardening as a pandemic hobby with her children. Now, the suburban Chicago resident has attracted a social media following with her TikTok gardening exploits and tips.
Business
Suburban TikTok gardener Ebony Jamison, AKA BrownSkinBeautiful, has some ideas to help with your gardening
“Gardening is a very patient game,” she says. “Like most things in life, you have to do the work, keep watering and be patient.”
By Samantha Callender | WBEZ
 
Sean Grusd leaving the Dirksen Federal Building on Thursday.
The Watchdogs
Junior Bernie Madoff? Businessmen who say they were bilked of tens of millions say Sean Grusd was just as ‘brazen’
He’s accused of conning prominent Chicago businessmen including John Stafford III and Patrick Buck into investing millions — but spending the money on fancy cars, real estate and vacations.
By Frank Main and David Struett
 
Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth, a local business owner and political organizer, celebrates at an election night party at Furama restaurant in Uptown.
Elections
Manaa-Hoppenworth makes City Council history in 48th Ward runoff as Dunne concedes
When she’s sworn in next month, Manaa-Hoppenworth will join 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee as the only Asian Americans on the Council. “I’m just thinking of my dad — never in his wildest dreams would he have imagined we’d get here,” Manaa-Hoppenworth told the Sun-Times earlier this week.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 