Preview for morel mushrooms around the Chicago area

Hi Dale,

It’s that time of year I start to get nervous, and with the last two consecutive morel seasons being lousy ones, I’m particularly nervous. Will the law of averages save us this year? Here’s my take, it’s an interesting weather forecast. Seasonably cool tomorrow, 60’s weekend, 70’s, possibly even 80 next week. Little to no rain in the extended forecast. We’ve had enough rain to last a week or so and perhaps enough to get things started, but what happens after that depends when the next storm comes. If the rains show up too late, we’re screwed.

Yellows starting to show up in Peoria, black morels are starting to show northeast of here in SW Michigan. Two weeks or less for us here in NE Illinois, the strip pits in Grundy Co. are usually the first reports around here.

I’m just expressing my thoughts on the season to anyone who will listen…

Regards,

Jay