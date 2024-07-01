The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 1, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Is Cubs' July really all-important or has the ship already sailed?

If these Cubs were mere pretenders in the first place, what’s a new month going to change about that?

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Is Cubs' July really all-important or has the ship already sailed?
New York Mets v Chicago Cubs

Christopher Morel leads the Cubs with 15 home runs, but his batting average has dropped below .200.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty

Is July the month that determines everything for the 2024 Cubs?

It depends how you look at it.

Clearly, the Cubs — seven games under .500 and 11½ games out of first place — have some catching up to do if president Jed Hoyer is going to ignore the itch in his trigger finger to get rid of some key veteran pieces ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. A year ago, Hoyer said outright the Cubs would have to get to .500 by the deadline to be kept together — and that they did, barely — and one can reasonably assume the scenario this season is similar.

First-year manager Craig Counsell doesn’t agree with looking at July through such a specific lens, though. He also makes a point of disputing that dealing veterans for prospects would necessarily signal the end of this team’s playoff chances.

“There’s still 60 games left [after the deadline],” Counsell said, “and you can play really good.”

But another way to look at July is that it might not even matter. That is to say, if these Cubs were mere pretenders in the first place, what’s a new month going to change about that?

The Cubs are in a miserable place, having lost 12 of their last 14 series — with a record of 15-29 in that time — and seven straight series on the road. The last one, in Milwaukee over the weekend, left a palpable impression of the size of the divide between the Cubs and the first-place Brewers, who can’t stop hitting grand slams and have won all nine series played at home since April.

Cubs fans had to be shaking their heads at the same old mess — a 3-for-19 weekend with runners in scoring position for a team that has been preposterously bad in those situations. The batting average with runners in scoring position is a National League-low .215, and with two outs it’s a beyond-brutal .181.

Cody Bellinger had a major baserunning blunder in Milwaukee that just kind of blended into the fabric of the team that leads the major leagues in outs made on the bases. Team home run leader Christopher Morel is in a free fall, now batting .198. Dansby Swanson, signed by Hoyer for $177 million before last season to lead a team into a contention window, is at .217 — but not even sticking out like a sore thumb in a lineup full of blah.

“Beating ourselves up isn’t going to solve any problems,” Swanson said.

OK, but does anyone really need more time to know the score here?

“Every day is the opportunity to be a good day and the right day,” Counsell said. “If you don’t come to the field with that in mind and that frame of mind, I think you’re doing yourself and your team a disservice. You have to come with that frame of mind; it’s very important. There’s challenges every single year in every single type of season, and this is no different.”

The next 17 games until the All-Star break might not be all that much fun. First, the Phillies bring baseball’s best record to Wrigley Field starting Tuesday. Next come the Angels, who had a six-game winning streak snapped Sunday and are 15-9 over their last 24. After that, a road trip to Baltimore — the Orioles entered July atop the American League — and St. Louis, where the Cardinals have quietly had the division’s best record (12 games over .500) since May 11.

ON DECK: PHILLIES AT CUBS

Tuesday: Michael Mercado (0-0, 0.00) vs. Hayden Wesneski (2-4, 3.60), 7:05 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM.

Wednesday: Zach Wheeler (9-4, 2.73) vs. Shota Imanaga (7-2, 3.07), 7:05 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM.

Thursday: Christopher Sanchez (6-3, 2.41) vs. Jameson Taillon (4-4, 3.03), 1:20 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs' rubber match with first-place Brewers takes hell of a turn in 7-run inning off Kyle Hendricks
Counsell: Cubs don't need more fiery displays — they just need to hit
Fiery Cubs beat Brewers 5-3. Some emotion can't hurt at this point, can it?
11 injured when escalator malfunctions after Cubs-Brewers game at American Family Field
Cubs' Justin Steele puts a fitting capper on his June — yet another terrific start, still zero 'W's'
Cubs deserve no pity party from Chicago for bringing losing back upon themselves
The Latest
PRIDEPARADE-070124-06.jpgA parade member holds up balloons as they lead a balloon float during the 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade in the Northhalsted neighborhood, Sunday, June 30, 2024.
La Voz Chicago
El desfile del Orgullo, aunque reducido, es tan jubiloso como siempre: ‘Sigue siendo el Pride’
El alcalde Brandon Johnson ondeó una bandera del Orgullo, y la tesorera del Condado de Cook, Maria Pappas, hizo girar un bastón de mando. Este año se acortó el recorrido y se admitieron menos carrozas, pero la alegría no faltó.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
DSC_2197-Pup-Crop.jpg
La Voz Chicago
El Zoológico de Brookfield convoca concurso para dar nombre a un cachorro de lobo mexicano
La votación estará abierta hasta las 5:00 p.m. del martes. Las personas que voten podrán inscribirse en un sorteo de entradas gratuitas al zoológico.
By Layla Brown-Clark
 
CHICAGO_02-6.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Caifanes y Café Tacvba: La permanencia y resistencia del rock en español
En su concierto en Chicago, las bandas mexicanas demostraron su gran trayectoria y que siguen atrayendo a nuevas generaciones.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Jalen Smith DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
DeMar DeRozan's days as a Bull are over as youth movement continues
DeRozan was considered the “King of the Fourth” for three seasons with the Bulls, but the final straw in him possibly re-signing hit last week when Alex Caruso was traded to the Thunder for Josh Giddey.
By Joe Cowley
 
Tyler Bertuzzi
Blackhawks
Blackhawks sign six free agents including Teuvo Teravainen, Tyler Bertuzzi, Laurent Brossoit
The Hawks made a series of splashes Monday as NHL free agency began, adding a long list of new veterans.
By Ben Pope
 