The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 5, 2023
Crime News Politics

Gun assault rates for kids doubled in Chicago, 3 other big cities during COVID pandemic, even worse for Black children, study finds

Black children have been 100 times as likely as white children to be victims of fatal and nonfatal shootings. Pre-pandemic, they were 27 times as likely.

By  Sammy Caiola | WHYY
   
SHARE Gun assault rates for kids doubled in Chicago, 3 other big cities during COVID pandemic, even worse for Black children, study finds
A small memorial last October outside the home where Akeem Briscoe, 7, was shot to death in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue in Humboldt Park. Rates of child shootings have risen during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among Black children, according a new study.

A small memorial last October outside the home where Akeem Briscoe, 7, was shot to death in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue in Humboldt Park. Rates of child shootings have risen during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among Black children, according a new study.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times file

Rates of gun assaults on children roughly doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study that looked at gun deaths and injuries in Chicago and three other major cities.

Black children were the most frequent victims.

The analysis led by Boston University’s Jonathan Jay, who studies urban health, included a review of gun assaults between mid-March 2020 and December 2021 in Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and New York.

It found that Black children were 100 times as likely as white children to be victims of fatal and nonfatal shootings. Pre-pandemic, they were 27 times as likely. The researchers excluded accidental shootings and incidents of self-harm.

Related

Jay said his team looked at the rates to understand whether some children are at higher risk than others.

“We knew that children of color, even before the pandemic, were more likely than non-Hispanic white children to be shot, and we also knew that child gun victimization seemed to be increasing during the pandemic,” Jay said. “But no one had looked at how racial disparities in child victimization might have been changing.”

Related

The researchers are still unpacking pandemic-specific factors that might have driven the change, he said.

The influences they’re considering include “stress associated with job losses, school closings, loss of access to certain kinds of services that closed down,” he said. “Also, really visible police violence, especially against people of color. Loss of loved ones and family members to COVID-19 virus.”

Related

In 2020, firearms became the leading cause of death for American children, surpassing car crashes for the first time in decades, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The National Institutes of Health estimates that 16.6 million U.S. adults purchased a gun in 2020, up from 13.8 million in 2019, according to its analysis of the National Firearms Survey.

Related

“With COVID, we’ve seen an increase in gun purchases and more guns in the home,” said Dr. Joel Fein, a physician and co-director of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Center for Violence Prevention. “So [children] were in places where there were now more guns and probably more guns on the streets as well.”

In late March, the CDC released data showing there were, on average, 36% more emergency department visits every week for firearm injuries in 2021 than in 2019, with the largest increase among children 14 and younger.

This article is part of a partnership that includes WHYY, NPR and KFF Health News.

Next Up In Crime
Man seriously injured in West Ridge shooting
Tyre Nichols died of blows to his head, autopsy shows
Proud Boys’ leader Enrique Tarrio found guilty of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
Man shot, wounded in West Loop
Three people wounded in shooting in Fuller Park
Illinois’ assault weapons ban back in effect for now after ruling by federal appeals judge in Chicago
The Latest
The Standard&nbsp;Club at 320 S. Plymouth Court in the Loop.&nbsp;Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Immigration
Storied Standard Club latest to house asylum-seekers
The shuttered club near the Dirksen Federal Building is being used to house 761 migrants now and up to 1,200 in the coming months.
By Fran Spielman
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles looking on before a game last season at Soldier Field.
Bears
Here’s hoping Bears GM Ryan Poles is enjoying the praise for having the best draft, like, ever!
The grades are in for his picks, and they’re (mostly) excellent.
By Rick Morrissey
 
merlin_113065012.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
It’s Kahleah Copper’s time to shine for the Sky
The superstar is ready to be the face of the Sky, a role she has been preparing for since her youth in North Philly
By Annie Costabile
 
Georgia_mug.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, May 5, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
An aerial view of the Chicago Tribune’s Freedom Center, future site of Bally’s casino.
Casinos and Gambling
Bally’s clears casino hurdle, buys out Tribune lease: report
The agreement reportedly calls for Tribune Publishing to move its printing operation by July 2024, leaving behind 30 acres for the casino operator.
By David Roeder
 