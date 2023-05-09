The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Convicted robber used girlfriend to buy guns in Wisconsin, claimed he was cop, feds say

Simione Dunn and Sonya Brown face charges in federal court in Chicago.

By  Frank Main
   
SHARE Convicted robber used girlfriend to buy guns in Wisconsin, claimed he was cop, feds say
The owner of this Wisconsin gun store says he sold guns to Sonya Brown, who was accompanied by a man who claimed he was a law-enforcement officer.

The owner of this Wisconsin gun store says he sold guns to Sonya Brown, who was accompanied by a man who claimed he was a law-enforcement officer.

Google

A convicted robber from Oak Park used his girlfriend to buy Glock pistols for him in Wisconsin, telling gun dealers he was a cop, the feds say.

Simione Dunn, 49, was on parole for attempted murder and armed robbery convictions. In 1998, according to court records, he slid on latex gloves and shot a man in the head during a holdup in Forest Park. Dunn was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He was paroled last June.

This year, from February to May, Dunn and 43-year-old girlfriend Sonya Brown went on a gun-buying spree in Wisconsin, according to an affidavit by a task force officer with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Brown was charged Monday with making a false statement to buy firearms and illegally transporting them across state lines, from Wisconsin to Illinois. Dunn is charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

Brown shopped mostly at gun shows, the affidavit said. She’s accused of being a “straw purchaser,” buying guns for someone else who’s banned from having them. Brown, who doesn’t have a felony record, had an Illinois firearm owners identification card that allowed her to possess guns.

Simione Dunn.

Simione Dunn.

Illinois Department of Corrections

On May 8, when authorities raided the Oak Park apartment where Brown and Dunn lived with her kids, Brown admitted she’d bought about 21 guns for Dunn, according to the ATF affidavit. She used a Wisconsin state ID with a fake address, authorities said.

A Wisconsin gun dealer told authorities Brown walked up to his table at a gun show and a man with her said they were both law enforcement officers and he was “a chief or sheriff of Brookfield or something similar to that.”

Another time, the same man accompanied Brown and handed the dealer a business card with an email address that included the words “money is power.”

According to the affidavit, the owner of Tom’s Military & Gun Shop in Fond du Lac, Wis., also said Brown was accompanied by a man who claimed he was a cop. The dealer said he sold guns to Brown on multiple occasions.

Brown told authorities she put the guns in the trunk of her Ford Escape and Dunn would drive around selling them in Chicago, the affidavit said.

Brown said they made about $1,000 per gun, according to the affidavit.

ATF Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon meets with Chicago police interim Supt. Eric Carter last month to discuss crime-fighting strategies.

ATF Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon meets with Chicago police interim Supt. Eric Carter last month to discuss crime-fighting strategies.

U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

On a national level, straw-purchasing cases are a priority for the government. The bipartisan federal Safer Communities Act that took effect last year created new specific federal criminal statutes banning straw purchases and gun trafficking — with harsh penalties of up to 15 years in prison. Dunn and Brown were charged under different, less punitive statutes.

Related

In one of the most high-profile straw-purchasing cases in Chicago, Jamel Danzy was sentenced in December to 30 months in federal prison for buying the gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

Prosecutors had asked for a five-year sentence — the maximum under a pre-Safer Communities Act statute — but Judge Robert Gettleman took into consideration Danzy’s lack of a criminal record and difficult upbringing. The Fraternal Order of Police criticized the sentence for being too soft.

Next Up In News
Washington Federal Bank for Savings collapse sees another former employee charged
Lightfoot declares emergency amid new surge of immigrant arrivals
Bally’s proposes selling casino stake to some city residents
Lightfoot urges successor to continue corporate fund support for the arts
Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to two NCAA Tournament championships, dies at 86
Highland Park shooting suspect’s trial date could be set in September
The Latest
Senators Meet For Their Weekly Policy Luncheons
Letters to the Editor
Dick Durbin must act quickly on Supreme Court corruption allegations
What is the value of respecting the law if the highest court in the land does not? Supreme Court justices must be investigated and sanctioned where appropriate, writes a Logan Square resident.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Washington Federal Bank for Savings, 2869 S. Archer Ave., before it was shut down in December 2017 for “unsafe or unsound practices” days after CEO John F. Gembara was found dead at a bank customer’s home in what authorities called a suicide.
Washington Federal Bank investigation
Washington Federal Bank for Savings collapse sees another former employee charged
Brian Fong is cooperating with prosecutors. Fifteen bank officials, workers and borrowers have been charged, and a Daley family was convicted of cheating on his taxes in a related case.
By Tim Novak
 
Migrant stand in the lobby of the 8th District police station in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, Friday, May 5, 2023.
City Hall
Lightfoot declares emergency amid new surge of immigrant arrivals
Though local officials have “worked tirelessly” to handle the increase in migrants, asylum-seekers and other new arrivals, “the situation has become increasingly untenable,” according to the executive order Lighfoot issued Tuesday.
By Fran Spielman
 
According to a draft recommendation from a government task force released on Tuesday, women should start getting every-other-year mammograms at age 40 instead of waiting until 50.&nbsp;
Well
Start mammograms at age 40, not 50, US health panel recommends
Tuesday’s update — if the draft proposal is finalized — would mark a shift in the influential panel’s guidelines although it’s not likely to end confusion. Other health groups differ over when and how often to screen.
By Associated Press
 
A rendering of the planned Bally’s casino in Chicago.
Casinos and Gambling
Bally’s proposes selling casino stake to some city residents
The company said it is discussing terms of the offer, intended to help it meet requirements for ownership by racial minorities, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
By David Roeder
 