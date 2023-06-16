The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 16, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Friday, June 16, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Friday, June 16, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today begins with a few challenges because you might feel critical of others this morning. “What’s wrong with this picture?” Fortunately, as the day wears on, your desire to socialize and have fun with others, especially kids, will increase. Accept invitations to party!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Financial issues might look dim this morning. You’re not happy. However, as the day wears on, you see interesting ways to improve your home and make it look more attractive. You might also want to entertain at home, which will certainly please someone!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be patient with parents, bosses and the police this morning because your dealings with authority figures might be a bit crunchy. Don’t push your luck. Fortunately, as the day wears on, you become more charming and more likable! Soon everyone wants to see your face!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The sun is hiding in your chart and this is why you want to be low-key as well. However, your ability to ferret out secrets and do research is excellent. Ignore self-doubt feelings this morning. As this day wears on, you will feel happier — and richer.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Do not be discouraged by a comment from a friend or a member of a group this morning. (You need positive support from others.) Later in the day, relations with friends and groups are excellent. Plan on meeting the gang at Happy Hour because everyone will be glad to see you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

An exchange with someone in authority this morning — a parent, boss, teacher or the police, might be depressing. Don’t let this get you down because the rest of the day is quite different. In fact, as the day wears on, you look better and better in the eyes of others. Ultimately, you win!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don’t be discouraged by travel disappointments or something related to legal matters or politics this morning. Move on. Instead, focus on socializing with artistic, creative people. You might also get involved in a physical competition with a friend or a group that is exciting. Enjoy your day!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might be disappointed by the lack of financial or practical support from someone this morning. However, later in the day, this issue is resolved. In fact, you can count on the support of bosses and people in authority to help you. (This is also a sexy, affectionate day.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others today, especially in the early morning. Someone might challenge you, which could be discouraging. Later in the day, people are welcoming and charming to you. Enjoy socializing with others! What starts out as challenging becomes a fun day!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Criticism from a boss this morning might discourage you. Don’t let this get you down. In fact, later in the day, you will get financial and practical support from others, which you will appreciate. Romance is also forthcoming, especially in a work-related encounter.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Children might be an increased responsibility this morning. Be patient. It goes with the territory — especially at breakfast and during hectic mornings. Later today, this is a fun-loving day! Enjoy sports events, fun activities with kids and romantic get-togethers. Great date evening!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be patient with parents and family members who might be critical this morning. Let it go. Ironically, your home life will greatly improve as this day wears on, which is why you might enjoy entertaining friends and family where you live. You might also invite work colleagues or coworkers to your home.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor John Cho (1972) shares your birthday. You are both adventurous and cautious, as well as innovative and imaginative. You are often cutting-edge when it comes to life trends. It’s important to stay flexible. This year is slower paced. It’s an opportunity for you to rejuvenate yourself and focus on personal relationships with extra kindness and concern.

Next Up In Entertainment
Top-notch cast, glorious songs and plenty of personality combine for first-rate ‘Lloyd Price Musical’
‘Maggie Moore(s)’: The land’s dry, the laughs are dark in Jon Hamm’s intriguing crime comedy
Donald Kinsey, Chicago Blues Fest guitarist and singer, in intensive care after car crash
Oscar-winning actress Glenda Jackson, who had second career in British Parliament, dies at 87
Hemsworth works hard to bring you rousing ‘Extraction 2’ action
Dear Abby: My angry husband always complains, seldom goes out
The Latest
061523_Sky_vs_Fever_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__5_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky blow late lead to Fever in third straight loss
The Sky (5-6) held a seven-point lead with seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but an 11-0 run by the Fever erased it.
By Annie Costabile
 
Marcus Stroman
Cubs
Solid Stroman seals Cubs’ sweep over visiting Pirates
“I think we’ve got a little momentum going right now,” the pitcher said. “Things finally kind of turned in our favor.
By Mike Clark
 
Indiana Fever v New York Liberty
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Fever rookie Aliyah Boston making WNBA history
In the early returns for WNBA All-Star voting, Boston’s 23,594 votes were fourth-most behind A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Brittney Griner.
By Annie Costabile
 
Cody Bellinger
Cubs
Bellinger back from the IL, and now the real fun begins
He’s not yet up to speed in the outfield, so the immediate plan is for him to stay at first base.
By Mike Clark
 
Anjanette Young speaks to reporters outside the Chicago Police Department headquarters, in December 2020.
Crime
Chicago Police Board votes to fire sergeant in charge of botched Anjanette Young raid
The board voted 5-3 in favor of discharging Sgt. Alex Wolinksi, who was in charge when officers mistakenly burst into the home of social worker Anjanette Young in 2019.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 