Friday, June 16, 2023
CPS gym teacher accused of sexually abusing elementary school students: prosecutors

Andrew Castro, 36, allegedly sexually abused three students who, per his request, referred to him as “godfather,” Cook County prosecutors said Friday during his bond hearing.

By  Rosemary Sobol
 Updated  
Sun-Times file

A 36-year-old Chicago Public Schools gym teacher is accused of sexually assaulting three of his students, prosecutors said Friday.

Cook County Judge Kelly Marie McCarthy denied bail for Andrew Castro, who was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a child.

In court, prosecutors said in 2018, Castro began to gain the trust of the three victims and their parents and eventually the victims referred to him as “godfather” because he preferred that.

The alleged assaults began that same year when the victims were 10, 11 and 12 years old and ended in 2022. The victims are now 14 and 15, prosecutors said.

Castro would attend the victims’ sporting events, where he befriended their parents. After a while, the parents allowed the children to stay overnight at Castro’s home, where they would watch movies or play video games, according to prosecutors. Two of the victims are brothers and the third is their cousin.

Around 2018 through 2019, Castro began playing what he called a “dice game” with the three boys. According to the “rules,” the player who rolled the lowest number on the dice was sexually abused by Castro, who would expose himself during the games, prosecutors said.

Several other sexual abuses allegedly occurred, including some between September 2018 and September 2020, that allegedly involved Castro forcing one of the victims to allow him to perform a sexual act in exchange for $5 to buy a video game the boy wanted, prosecutors said.

In early May 2023, the parents of one of the victims noticed cuts on their teen’s arm and became alarmed that he was self-harming. That boy eventually told another adult family member about the allegations involving Castro and the two other victims, prosecutors said.

Chicago police were notified on May 12, and Castro was arrested Thursday in suburban Arlington Heights. He is due back in court July 5.

The Cook County public defender who represented Castro said besides these allegations, he has been an “outstanding member of society.” Castro graduated from Lane Tech High School, has been a real estate agent for several years and volunteers in the community including with an organization that assists those with developmental disabilities.

Prosecutors said Castro is still employed with CPS but has been placed on leave during an unrelated investigation.

A CPS representative was not immediately available for comment. 

