Dining Out in Chicago? D.S. Tequila Co. Pride Parade Brunch, Pippin Tavern’s new pet-friendly patio

Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival restaurant lineup

James Beard Award-nominated chef Brian Fisher leads the new culinary venture at the Summer Smash Festival Restaurant, June 23-25, Seatgeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. From Chicago staples like Harold’s Chicken and Portillo’s to fine dining establishments such as Esme, along with celebrity concepts that include rapper Bun B’s Trill Burgers, there will be something for every palate. Visit thesummersmash.com

Chocolate Sanctuary closing

The Chocolate Sanctuary, 5101 Washington St., Gurnee, is preparing to close its doors July 1 after eight years of service. The restaurant known for its fashionable Saturday afternoon tea service and elegant dinners opened in 2015. The popular Lake County restaurant closes its door on a high note, featuring a Farewell Chef’s Dinner, 6 p.m. June 28 and 29; $50 per person. Reservations are highly recommended. Visit opentable.com.

D.S. Tequila Co. Pride Parade Patio Brunch

D.S. Tequila Co., 3352 N. Halsted St., hosts a Pride Parade brunch 10 a.m. to noon June 25. Tickets include patio access to view the parade, Tex-Mex brunch buffet and 2-hour beverage package. Live video coverage of the parade will air on TV screens. Post parade entertainment includes Drag show performances and music by local DJs. Must be 21 and over. Visit eventbrite.com

Pippin’s Tavern debuts pet-friendly patio

Pippin’s Tavern, 39 E. Chicago Ave. The pet-friendly patio, which accommodates 40, is on Wabash Avenue. Visit pippinstavern.com

Millennium Park’s new dining concepts

The Millennium Hall dining pavilion at Cloud Gate. Provided

Executive Chef Michael Wallach of Millennium Hall, located under Cloud Gate (the Bean) in Millennium Park, introduces three summer concepts: Double Clutch Beer Garden (the City’s largest beer garden with seating for more than 800 guests); Napolita Pizzeria (brick-oven Neapolitan pizzeria) and Wine Bar and Casa Bonita Cantina (serving up Mexican fare and margaritas). Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Visit millenniumhallchicago.com

Tzuco launches new cocktail program

Chef partner Carlos Gaytan of Tzuco, 720 N. Sate St., launches collaborative new cocktail program with mixologist Mica Rousseau. The tony River North hot spot also has a new happy hour food and drink menu available 4-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Food items include: black ceviche, $24; pommes frites, $10 and guacamole and chips, $10. Visit tzuco.com

Tatas Summer Friday Night Music Series

Tatas Kitchen + Social Kitchen, 5700 W. Irving Park Rd. Come for the food but stay for the dancing. Chicago band Music in Motion performs 9-11:45 p.m. ?? For an additional $10 added to their food bill guests can dance to the band’s tunes. Menu options include: Birria Ramen, Fried Potato Taquitos, and Chupacabra Tacos. Visit tatastacos.com