Thursday, June 22, 2023
Uniting Voices Chicago choir will sing national anthem before Grant Park 220

Uniting Voices Chicago will include more than 30 local performers.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Uniting Voices Chicago (formerly Chicago Children’s Choir) will sing the national anthem before the Grant Park 220 on July 2 at the inaugural Chicago Street Race. Uniting Voices Chicago will include more than 30 local performers.

“Since Day 1, this race has been about giving a platform to the great city of Chicago on a global scale,” Julie Giese, president of Chicago Street Race, said in a statement. “Welcoming Uniting Voices Chicago represents an opportunity to showcase these talented young singers on an international stage, so we look forward to their performance of the National Anthem prior to the Grant Park 220.”

“Uniting Voices Chicago helps our singers become cultural diplomats and world citizens in our global society, and this partnership with NASCAR will give our talented singers an opportunity to do that on a truly international scale,” Josephine Lee, Uniting Voices president and artistic director, said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with a group like NASCAR who is so committed to this city and its young people.”

