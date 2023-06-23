The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 23, 2023
Sherrif Polk, a father of six who said he has spent most of the stipend he received from Equity and Transformation’s Chicago Future Fund, which gives $500 a month to formerly incarcerated people, for his kids’ clothes and toys, kisses his one-week-old son Sherrif Polk Jr. in their home in the Rogers Park neighborhood, Tuesday, May 16.

Photography News

Picture Chicago: This week’s 13 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

The city celebrates Juneteenth, a free camp teaches kids with autism how to sail, and vintage business signs across Chicago could see protection under a proposed ordinance.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Tyrone Clay, arms raised, surrounded by family and attorneys, walks out of Cook County Jail after prosecutors drop charges against him in the 2011 slaying of Chicago Police Officer Clifton Lewis, Wednesday, June 21.

Edgardo Colon hugs a member of the legal team at the Cook County courthouse, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Charges against Edgardo Colon and Tyrone Clay were dropped in a case related to the fatal shooting of veteran Officer Clifton Lewis.

A parade member waves a flag during the 11th Annual Juneteenth Community ReCommitment Celebration, “Paint the Hood Orange,” outside the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum, 817 East 104th St, Monday, June 19.

Juan Carlos Silva, a Venezuelan asylum seeker and artist, sits next to his painting called “The Jungles of Darien, Tribute to Immigrants” under a tree at the Eden White Community Garden where he works, Tuesday, June 20.

Vintage business signs could be saved under proposed ordinance like the sign for Grace’s Furniture at 2618 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Square, Wednesday, June 21.

Sheri Payne performs at the Chicago Pride Fest in the Northalsted neighborhood, Saturday, June 17.

Mayor Brandon Johnson bangs his gavel as he presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, June 21.

Alds. Felix Cardona (31st) and Ruth Cruz (30th) chat with another alderperson during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, June 21.

First responders search Lake Michigan near Foster Beach for a reported person in the water, Wednesday, June 21.

Trey Brice hugs Officer Maurizio Cazares at a hotel in the Streeterville neighborhood, Tuesday, June 20. The two met for the first time since March 28, 2021, when Cazares and his late partner, Israel Martinez, saved Brice’s life after he’d been stabbed while on vacation with his son at the intersection of North Michigan Avenue and East Chicago Avenue.

Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks about the importance of new memorials during a grant announcement for the Chicago Monuments Project at the Green Line Performing Arts Center at 329 E. Garfield Blvd in Washington Park, Monday, June 19.

Sam Poncher, 16, gives a thumbs up while riding a sail boat on Lake Michigan during Spectrum Sailing Camp, Wednesday, June 21. The free camp for kids with autism teaches them how to sail.

