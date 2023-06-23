Picture Chicago: This week’s 13 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
The city celebrates Juneteenth, a free camp teaches kids with autism how to sail, and vintage business signs across Chicago could see protection under a proposed ordinance.
The Latest
The owners of Castaways Bar & Grill on North Avenue Beach plan to renovate the bar with hopes of opening ASAP and “definitely” by the Air and Water Show in August — but the city says they never submitted corrected plans in order to get a permit.
Major “Bidenomics” speech will come against an Illinois backdrop of local governments running cities, counties, public schools and the state benefiting enormously from massive infusions of federal cash.
Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners for the expanded tournament lineup. MLS’ Seattle Sounders also are in the lineup.
Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said on Thursday that “Jerry and Michael (Reinsdorf) have been always open with me to go into luxury tax if our team is competitive … you know, top-four, top-six in the East.’’ So after draft night, are the Bulls actually moving in that direction?
The 30th annual festival last weekend was the latest in the mural-painting effort that sees new images go up there each year.